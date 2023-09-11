Single Shakira All Smiles Ahead of 2023 VMAs Performance: Watch
Shakira is absolutely glowing as she prepares to take the stage at the 2023 Video Music Awards!
Hosted by MTV, the Latin sensation is set to receive the Video Vanguard Award and bless fans with a show-stopping performance during the exciting evening of honor.
Ahead of the star-studded night, Shakira took to Instagram to get her fans pumped and make sure they tune in to watch their idol prove her "Hips Don't Lie."
“Hey it’s Shakira, the 2023 Video Vanguard. Watch me perform at the VMAs this Tuesday, September 12. At 8 p.m. on MTV," the "Waka Waka" singer said in a self-recorded video, as she couldn't seem to keep a smile off of her face for the entirety of the clip.
The post seemed to be a great start to her followers' week, as they flooded her comments section to express their excitement about Shakira performing for the first time in what felt like forever.
"OMG it's tomorrow !!!!! We won't sleep tonight. We've been waiting years for this moment. Congratulations our queen, you are the greatest. 💖," one fan wrote, as another added, "beautiful Shakira, you will have the attention of the whole planet at your disposal ❤️.
"❤️ ❤️ ❤️ tomorrow Shakira will break the internet again!!" someone predicted, while an admirer sweetly penned: "I can't believe it's tomorrow already! We are very excited to see you on stage again, you deserve all the love and affection. Remember us during your performance, and we will be with you in our hearts. A big hug to you, Queen❣️."
While a majority of comments on the post were positive and uplifting, a few fans of the "Whenever, Wherever" vocalist seemed to get upset by Shakira speaking English in the video and not providing a Spanish version or translation.
"So the first post is Shakira speaking English or what? Hello Shaki!! SPANISH! We are the ones who have supported you the most since day 1 you started your career ❤️," one person reminded the Columbian artist, as translated in the comments section of the Instagram post.
Another user agreed, stating, "it would be nice if you uploaded the message in Spanish. The Latino and Hispanic community thanks you."