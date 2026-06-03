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'Shallow' Jill Biden Dragged for Calling Herself a 'Doctor' on 'The View': 'She's a Lousy Liar'

Photo of Jill Biden
Source: @theview/youtube

Jill Biden earned her Doctor of Education in 2007.

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June 3 2026, Published 10:44 a.m. ET

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Jill Biden sparked mixed reactions when she referred to herself as a doctor on the Tuesday, June 2, episode of The View.

The moment came when Sara Haines asked how the former first lady felt after Joe Biden's poor performance in the 2024 presidential debate, as Jill herself admitted she initially feared he was "having a stroke."

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'I Mean, I Am a Doctor'

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Photo of Jill Biden joked about being a doctor since she has a doctorate degree in education.
Source: @theview/youtube

Jill Biden joked about being a doctor since she has a doctoral degree in education.

"Was there any part of you that went into protection mode of like, 'Joe, you can't keep doing this. They're taking so much from you,'" Haines asked, to which Jill replied, "The doctors told me Joe was fine."

"I’m not a doctor. I mean, I am a doctor," she declared — referring to how she received her doctoral degree in education – prompting laughter from the crowd.

"Yes, you are!" Sunny Hostin agreed.

Jill using the doctor title has ruffled feathers with the right in the past, and their reaction to her latest declaration was no different.

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Social Media Trolled the Former First Lady

Source: @jackunheard/x;@theview/youtube

The former FLOUTS was dragged on social media for her claim.

"A PhD in education should not be considered 'Doctor.' It's a glorified master's degree," one critic wrote on X. "Give me a break."

"Yeah. She’s a doctor. My initials are MD so I guess that makes me one also," quipped someone else, while a third person penned, "She is responsible for elder abuse. Doctor or no doctor…she could tell something was wrong since most of us that weren’t close to him could tell. She must be Dr. Jill narcissist Biden."

"Jill Biden is a lousy liar. Beneath that shallow exterior, she's vengeful and manipulative," claimed another individual. "She has a god complex that's really ridiculous."

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Photo. ofJill Biden appeared on the Tuesday, June 2, episode of 'The View.'
Source: @theview/youtube

Jill Biden appeared on the Tuesday, June 2, episode of 'The View.'

Jill also had her supporters.

"You do know there’s two types of Doctors: medical & doctoral dummy!! Dr. Biden has a doctorate in education — something you don’t have!" one person wrote, defending her words, while another said, "I was gonna correct you, because being a doctor in education means having a EdD which is aimed towards leadership and organization, but your a--- is just stirring up s---."

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Photo of Joe Biden's wife shaded people who publicly questioned his health.
Source: @theview/youtube

Joe Biden's wife shaded people who publicly questioned his health.

As OK! reported, Joe's performance is what ultimately led to countless Democrats calling for him to drop out of the election, something Jill touched on during her interview.

When Whoopi Goldberg recalled how people such as George Clooney were working "behind the scenes to get Joe to step down," Jill responded, "And maybe not-so behind the scenes..."

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'It Was Heartbreaking'

Photo of Jill Biden admitted it 'was really hurtful' to have their own friends demanding Joe Biden drop out of the election.
Source: @drbiden/instagram

Jill Biden admitted it 'was really hurtful' to have their own friends demanding Joe Biden drop out of the election.

"It was really hurtful, I have to say. You have to remember, we're not just president and first lady. We're parents, we have children, we have grandchildren. The hurt, yes, we can take it, we're in the public eye, we're public servants. But for our grandkids to go through that, it was rough. It was rough," she confessed of the drama. "It was heartbreaking, and that's why Joe had to decide to get out, because he had lost the support of the Democratic Party."

Joe was replaced by Kamala Harris, who ultimately lost to Donald Trump.

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