Politics Jill Biden Believes Joe Would Have Beaten Donald Trump in 2024 Election If He Hadn't Dropped Out of the Race Source: MEGA 'I believe he would have beaten Donald Trump in that election,' Jill Biden declared. Lesley Abravanel June 2 2026, Published 2:30 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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Former First Lady Jill Biden said on Tuesday, June 2, that she believes her husband, former President Joe Biden, would have defeated Donald Trump in the 2024 presidential election if he had remained the nominee. During a live morning interview on MS NOW's Morning Joe, she directly defended his candidacy by affirming, "I believe he would have beaten Donald Trump in that election." Speaking to co-host Willie Geist about her husband’s difficult decision in 2024, she said, “I mean, Joe had to decide whether to run again. But like you said, you know, we did well, the Democrats did well in the midterms, and in 2023, the Democratic Party was totally behind Joe, and people, everywhere I went, ‘Joe’s got to do it again! He’s got to run! He’s got to run!” “And he was like, ‘Well, I don’t know’ – you know – ‘Am I too old?’ I mean, it was the age question no matter where we went,” she continued.

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'That's Why Joe Decided to Continue On'

Source: MEGA 'The only person who polled that could beat Trump was Joe Biden,' the former first lady noted.

“And so, of course, you know, we heard what people were saying, but then people were doing polling, you know, who could beat Trump? And the only person who polled that could beat Trump was Joe Biden. And so that’s why Joe decided to continue on,” Jill added. Her remarks occurred during a promotional media tour for her newly published memoir, View From The East Wing. The 74-year-old former FLOTUS’ memoir details the turbulent final months of the 2024 campaign and life after the White House. In recent promotional appearances, she has been surprisingly candid about the campaign's final stretch, revealing that she was frightened by her husband's poor debate performance against Trump, admitting she initially worried he was suffering a stroke.

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'I Don't Know the Answer to That'

Source: MEGA Jill Biden is reflecting on her husband's presidency while promoting her new memoir.

The fallout from that specific debate intensified Democratic concerns regarding Joe's age, ultimately leading to his withdrawal from the race in July 2024. When pressed during her interview about whether the now 83-year-old Joe, diagnosed with stage four prostate cancer that has spread to his bones, could have physically served out a full second term through January 2029, the former first lady conceded, "I don't know. I don't know the answer to that." Jill’s comments mirror statements made by Joe himself. In previous joint media appearances, the former president similarly maintained that he would have won the election, noting that Trump's eventual victory "wasn't a slam dunk" and hinged on tight margins in key battleground states.

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'It Was So Painful'

Source: MEGA Jill Biden slammed Donald Trump's 'painful' attacks on her husband.

“Do you or does the president now regret dropping out of the race?” Geist asked. “You know, I would never want anyone I loved to go through that again,” she replied of Trump's relentless attacks on her family. “And it was so painful, not just for us, not just for me and for Joe, but we have children and grandchildren. And to see them have to go through that was really a hard thing, a hard time for our family, and I would never want to put our family through that again."

Jill Biden Reflects on Husband's 'Tough' Cancer Battle

Source: MEGA Jill Biden gave an emotional update on her husband's cancer battle.