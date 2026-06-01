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Megyn Kelly Rips Jill Biden for Allegedly Lying About Joe Biden's 'Perfect' Mental Health: Watch

image and inset of Jill Biden, Megyn Kelly
Source: @today/@megynkelly/YouTube

Megyn Kelly blasted Jill Biden on her podcast on June 1.

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June 1 2026, Published 6:19 p.m. ET

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Megyn Kelly ripped into Jill Biden on Monday, June 1, during an episode of her eponymous show regarding husband Joe Biden's health.

The journalist, 55, alleged the former first lady, 74, lied about Joe's health issues when he decided to drop out of the 2024 presidential race against Donald Trump.

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Source: @megynkelly/YouTube

Megyn Kelly slammed Jill Biden for apparently lying about husband Joe Biden's health during the 2024 election.

Joe, 83, opted to leave the election at the time due to health concerns and former Vice President Kamala Harris took his place.

"We have our own problems over here on the right, center right, and independent right, as I am, so I'm fine with Dr. Jill throwing a little hornet's nest into our leftist friend's camp," Megyn teased.

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Joe Biden Faced Health Concerns During the 2024 Election

image of Joe and Jill Biden
Source: MEGA

Kamala Harris took over Joe Biden's spot in the 2024 election after he dropped out.

"She has decided that now would be a great time to revive the debate over whether Joe Biden's mental health was perfect while he was running for president, and I am here for it," the Megyn Kelly Show host added.

"She's also not happy, she's not being shown the respect she thinks she deserves on this book rollout, which it's supposed to be about her and not just Joe Biden," Megyn said.

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image of Joe and Jill Biden
Source: MEGA

Joe Biden was diagnosed with cancer last year.

She continued: "Let me start with that one, just because it's fun, and if this is angry Jill Biden, who's getting Gayle King vibes of 'I'm inspirational, Craig Melvin. Whether you know it or not, I’m an inspiration!'"

The former teacher spoke with Melvin, 47, on Monday's episode of the Today show, where she promoted her new book, View From the West Wing: A Memoir, and discussed the ex-Delaware senator's physical health.

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Jill Biden Claimed Doctors 'Assured' Her Joe Biden Was Healthy Enough to Run

image of Jill Biden
Source: @today/YouTube

The former teacher opened up to Craig Melvin about Joe Biden's health on June 1.

Joe's wellbeing was called into question after a seemingly disastrous debate with Trump, 79, in June 2024. A month later, Joe pulled out of the race and was ultimately diagnosed with prostate cancer last year.

“The doctors did assured us he was healthy,” she told the NBC anchor. “And I saw him doing the job every single day. Every single day, he got up, he went into the office, he did the job, he passed bipartisan legislation. I saw him work hours into the night. Yes, I did see him slowing down a little bit when he got tired. Did he stutter a little bit at night? Yeah, sure, but he was still doing the job, and he was doing a good job.”

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image of Megyn Kelly
Source: @megynkelly/YouTube

Megyn Kelly ripped into Jill Biden and the Democratic Party over Joe Biden's mental capacity.

Megyn further blasted Jill on her podcast, claiming she "bullied every member of the Democrat party who was even mildly critical of him on the mental health question, both before and after the debate."

"The nerve of her to bully everyone, and now admits she totally shared their viewpoint," Megyn stated. "The Democrat party is apologetic right now for the fact that Donald Trump is president, and they hate everything he's doing because of Joe Biden."

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