Disgraced Ex-Prince Andrew Sparks Health Concerns With Massive Bruise on His Face Amid Royal Exile
June 4 2026, Published 3:16 p.m. ET
Ex-Prince Andrew's face drew attention after a massive bruise was spotted on his face in a rare outing near his Marsh Farm home.
The former prince, 66, was spotted leaving his Sandringham Estate in Norfolk on Thursday, June 4, when the large red mark was discovered under his eye, according to photos obtained by The U.S. Sun.
Ex-Prince Andrew Spotted With Massive Bruise
The large purple bruise stretches from above his eyebrow, around his eye, to just below his lip. It is unclear how the former royal sustained the injury, as he's been rarely seen since a security scare at his estate last month.
Andrew was reportedly walking the late queen's corgis near the estate when he was approached by a man who ran toward him and yelled. The disgraced royal allegedly fled to his car and drove away.
Ex-Prince Andrew's Security Team Was Axed in August 2024
The former royal was left "shaken" by the incident and demanded the reinstatement of his taxpayer-backed security team, which King Charles had revoked in August 2024.
As OK! previously reported, Andrew is said to be living in a state of "absolute terror and rage" following various security breaches at his new Norfolk home, with protesters gaining access to the property just weeks after moving in.
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He relocated to Sandringham estate after being ordered out of his $40 million Royal Lodge mansion when he was stripped of his royal titles.
"The incident has really unsettled Andrew – it's not just the shock of what happened, but also a growing sense of frustration and anger because it's exposed what he sees as serious weaknesses in the security arrangements," a royal source revealed.
"Given the level of attention he's already under, something like this only amplifies his concerns over his safety, and he's finding it difficult to reconcile how a breach like this was even possible in what's meant to be a protected environment," the insider continued. "He is essentially in a state of absolute rage over his security setup and also terror of what may happen to him."
Prince Andrew Was Arrested in February
Andrew's relocation follows continued scrutiny over his association with the late Jeffrey Epstein, which led to a recent arrest in February.
The ex-royal has since been released "under investigation" after being seized by cops on suspicion of misconduct in public office, after allegedly sharing sensitive information with Epstein during his role as a trade envoy for Britain.