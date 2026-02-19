or
Shellshocked Ex-Prince Andrew Released From Custody Hours After His Arrest

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor was arrested on Thursday, February 19.

Feb. 19 2026, Published 2:50 p.m. ET

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor has "been released under investigation" hours after he was arrested on the morning of Thursday, February 19.

Photographers caught the ex-royal, 66, with a shocked look on his face while leaning against the backseat of a car as he left the Aylsham police station in Norfolk, England, after 7 p.m. local time.

Andrew was released from custody shortly after 7 p.m. local time.

As OK! reported, the father-of-two was arrested at Wood Farm on the Sandringham Estate over suspicion of misconduct while he was in public office, as he was accused of relaying confidential information to late pedophile Jeffrey Epstein.

It was also revealed that authorities searched his current home and the Royal Lodge, where used to live before his eviction.

King Charles Speaks Out

King Charles said the authorities have the monarchy's 'full and wholehearted support and co-operation.'

Shortly after his arrest, King Charles released a statement on the situation involving his younger brother.

"I have learned with the deepest concern the news about Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor and suspicion of misconduct in public office," the monarch, 77, said. "What now follows is the full, fair and proper process by which this issue is investigated in the appropriate manner and by the appropriate authorities. In this, as I have said before, they have our full and wholehearted support and co-operation."

Prince Andrew

Photos of Andrew were included in the Epstein files.

The arrest comes after the Department of Justice released three million pages of the Epstein files, with Andrew being in numerous emails and photos.

One of the most shocking pictures saw the former Duke of York on all fours hovering over a female who was splayed out on the floor. Another image saw Andrew laying on the laps of several women with Epstein's co-conspirator, Ghislaine Maxwell, present.

Andrew has consistently denied the sexual abuse allegations Virginia Giuffre made against him, as she claimed she was forced to sleep with Andrew when she was 17 and a s-- trafficking victim of Epstein's.

The two wound up settling the matter with an out of court payment, but Guiffre continued to making damning claims about him. Giuffre committed suicide at age 41 in April 2025 but share more details about her experience in her posthumous memoir.

