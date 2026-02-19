Shellshocked Ex-Prince Andrew Released From Custody Hours After His Arrest

Article continues below advertisement

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor has "been released under investigation" hours after he was arrested on the morning of Thursday, February 19. Photographers caught the ex-royal, 66, with a shocked look on his face while leaning against the backseat of a car as he left the Aylsham police station in Norfolk, England, after 7 p.m. local time.

Source: mega Andrew was released from custody shortly after 7 p.m. local time.

As OK! reported, the father-of-two was arrested at Wood Farm on the Sandringham Estate over suspicion of misconduct while he was in public office, as he was accused of relaying confidential information to late pedophile Jeffrey Epstein. It was also revealed that authorities searched his current home and the Royal Lodge, where used to live before his eviction.

King Charles Speaks Out

Source: mega King Charles said the authorities have the monarchy's 'full and wholehearted support and co-operation.'

Shortly after his arrest, King Charles released a statement on the situation involving his younger brother. "I have learned with the deepest concern the news about Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor and suspicion of misconduct in public office," the monarch, 77, said. "What now follows is the full, fair and proper process by which this issue is investigated in the appropriate manner and by the appropriate authorities. In this, as I have said before, they have our full and wholehearted support and co-operation."

Source: department of jsutice Photos of Andrew were included in the Epstein files.

The arrest comes after the Department of Justice released three million pages of the Epstein files, with Andrew being in numerous emails and photos. One of the most shocking pictures saw the former Duke of York on all fours hovering over a female who was splayed out on the floor. Another image saw Andrew laying on the laps of several women with Epstein's co-conspirator, Ghislaine Maxwell, present.