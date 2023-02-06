Fans Go Off On Shania Twain's Confusing Grammy Awards Outfit: 'Supervillain Convention'

Shania Twain made a statement at the 2023 Grammy Awards.

On Sunday, February 5, the country star, 57, sported a white and black outfit — with red hair — while on the red carpet, but some people were less than pleased with the look.

One person wrote, “It’s giving cruella de ville,” while someone else said, “101 Dalmatians is shooting down the street.”

“This grammys looking like a supervillain convention,” another person tweeted.