The rags to riches stories don’t just take place in the movies — even some celebrities had a tough time making money when they first started their careers.

For example, Jennifer Lopez told her mom she didn’t want to go to college, and instead slept at the dance studio. Meanwhile, Chris Pratt previously lived in a van.

THE WORLD’S HIGHEST-PAID CELEBS OF 2020: SEE WHO TOPS THE LIST WITH A WHOPPING $590M

However, Hollywood loves a happy ending, and these stars not only made a name for themselves in Tinseltown, but they also are now making a lot of money.

Scroll through the gallery below to find out how these A-listers went from being broke to having a net worth in the millions.