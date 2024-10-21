or
Shania Twain's Cosmetic Secrets Revealed by Plastic Surgeons After Singer's 'Unrecognizable' Appearance at People's Choice Country Awards

Photos of Shania Twain.
Source: MEGA

Pictured: A photo of Shania Twain in 2024 (left) and a picture of the country star in 1996 (right).

By:

Oct. 21 2024, Published 4:05 p.m. ET

Shania Twain appeared "unrecognizable" on the red carpet at the People's Choice Country Awards — and now, plastic surgeons are speculating she may have had a number of procedures done to slow down signs of aging.

shania twain plastic surgeony unrecognizable peoples choice awards
Source: MEGA

Pictured: Shania Twain in 2005.

Beverly Hills-based plastic surgeon Dr. Gary Motykie told a news publication the "Man! I Feel Like a Woman!" singer looked "great" for her age, however, he noticed some clear indicators of a person who has had various cosmetic enhancements.

Some signs included her eyes appearing "more open" — which could be a result of an eyebrow lift — a lack of wrinkles likely aided by the use of Botox and a fuller face from potential filler injections.

shania twain plastic surgeony unrecognizable peoples choice awards
Source: MEGA

Pictured: Shania Twain in 2011.

Dr. Motykie pointed out Twain's apparent use of wigs, claiming celebrities often wear them to "distract from" any procedures they've had done.

"It's an effective way to shift the focus and keep people speculating," he noted.

shania twain plastic surgeony unrecognizable peoples choice awards
Source: MEGA

Pictured: Shania Twain in 2019.

"I think that what some people in her shoes, and a lot of people do, is when they start to age they want to try things that don't involve incisions and big surgeries," Dr. Motykie continued. "So they start playing with these things like injectable fillers and Botox to try and take out looseness in the skin without doing lifting or scars and, in many cases, they start overfilling. They do a little bit, and a little bit more, and then that filler starts to take on water and they start looking poofy."

Miami-based plastic surgeon Dr. Adam Rubinstein noted the "You're Still the One" singer might have undergone an eyelid surgery called blepharoplasty, per the news outlet.

"Shania has beautiful cheekbones, with an amazing jawline, she just has a great structure naturally and she is aging particularly well," mentioned. "But the one thing that I do see is that her eyes look really refreshed, the upper lids in particular."

"Her upper eyelids look a little bit fuller and heavier beforehand, but then when you look at the People's Choice awards they look a little bit more open and brighter," he added. "It may be make-up, but it does appear that because they look so refreshed that an upper eyelid lift — or blepharoplasty — is possible."

shania twain plastic surgeony unrecognizable peoples choice awards
Source: MEGA

Pictured: Shania Twain in 2024.

Dr. Rubinstein agreed with Dr. Motykie about Twain's likely use of Botox, though he speculated her fuller looking face was a result of weight gain, not filler.

"The kind of puffiness we see in filler is usually in specific places, and I am not seeing that with her, with her looking fuller generally," he shared. "The puffier appearance may be down to weight gain instead."

Dr. Christopher Costa, a plastic surgeon in Las Vegas, doubled down on Dr. Rubinstein's weight gain stance, claiming: "I agree that her face has changed drastically over the last decade from a more full and round appearance to a much more sculpted and sharper look. However, my opinion is that the changes in her face may be more likely related to overall weight changes."

