Shania Twain Sparks Plastic Surgery Rumors After Looking 'Unrecognizable' in New Photo: See the Shocking Transformation
Did Shania Twain go under the knife?
The singer sparked plastic surgery rumors and showed off pink tresses when sharing a photo on Tuesday, May 7, with countless Instagram users claiming she looks completely different.
"I love this outtake from the @hauteliving cover shoot because you can FEEL how much fun I was having 💅," the star, 58, captioned the shot. "Expect me to be coloring my hair, doing what I dare in Vegas, sorry not sorry!!"
In addition to her colorful locks, she rocked a full face of makeup and flashed a smile, but social media users thought her fresh look made her unrecognizable.
"Has she had work done? Photoshop?" questioned one individual. "This woman looks nothing like Shania 🧐."
"That picture does not even come close to looking like you," another person admitted, while a third commented, "Been a fan for years, had no idea who this was."
"I love Shania but she’s unrecognizable in this pic," a fourth wrote.
The superstar has countless concerts in Las Vegas before going global, and as OK! reported, an insider claimed she's been a bit worried that the effects of Lyme disease will return and interfere with her performances.
The "You're Still the One" crooner contracted the disease in 2003 while horseback riding.
"My symptoms were quite scary because before I was diagnosed, I was on stage very dizzy. I was losing my balance, I was afraid I was gonna fall off the stage…I was having these very, very, very millisecond blackouts, but regularly, every minute or every 30 seconds," Twain shared in a 2022 documentary of her symptoms.
It also took a toll on her singing voice, resulting in her going on a hiatus and having an "intense" open-throat surgery.
"My voice was never the same again. I thought I'd lose my voice forever," she recalled of the scary ordeal. "I thought that was it, [and] I would never, ever sing again."
To make matters even worse, she was in the midst of splitting from Robert "Mutt" Lange at the same time.
"In that search to determine what was causing this lack of control with my voice and this change in my voice, I was facing a divorce. My husband leaves me for another woman," Twain spilled. "Now I'm at a whole other low. And I just don't see any point in going on with a music career."
"It took a long time to be ready to write and record again. It was really more about taking independence, [and] just being able to listen to myself back on my writing tapes was difficult," the singer said. "It was an exercise of saying, 'Okay, look, you can't just not ever make music again because you don't have Mutt. You gotta just dive in.' And I was petrified, I really was.”