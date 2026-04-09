Shannen Doherty's First Ex-Husband Ashley Hamilton Hospitalized After Suffering Apparent Overdose: Report

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Late actress Shannen Doherty’s ex-husband Ashley Hamilton has reportedly been rushed to the hospital. On Wednesday, April 8, an outlet reported that the Sunset Beach alum was hospitalized after suffering an apparent overdose. He was reportedly found unresponsive six days earlier at an Airbnb in Los Angeles.

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Source: MEGA; @ashhamilton/Instagram The incident occurred at an Airbnb in Los Angeles, where he was allegedly found unresponsive.

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The incident was said to involve an unknown substance, though, fortunately, his condition is now stable. Hamilton has long been open about his struggles with addiction. Over the years, he has reportedly entered rehab more than 30 times and has even worked as a sober companion, helping others deal with substance abuse.

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His relationship with Doherty was famously short-lived but intense. The pair tied the knot on October 11, 1993, after just two weeks of dating. At the time, she was 22 and he was 19. However, their marriage lasted only five months. Doherty filed for divorce in April 1994, with Hamilton’s addiction issues playing a major role in their split.

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Source: MEGA Ashley Hamilton has openly struggled with substance abuse for years.

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Hamilton shared an emotional tribute following Doherty’s death in July 2024 after her battle with cancer. “Shannen was not only my wife, she was my guardian angel,” Hamilton said in a statement to Us Weekly. “Even though things don’t always work out the way we hope they will, she stood by my side during some of my darkest times. My love and admiration for her lasted far longer than our short-lived marriage.” “Watching her battle that horrific disease with such stoicism was inspiring to many, but even more so to me since I am a cancer survivor," he added.

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Source: @ashhamilton/Instagram The pair's marriage ended largely due to his addiction issues.

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Hamilton also admitted he never reached out when her cancer returned. “The world lost a free-spirited soul and my heart aches for her and for all those who loved her,” he said. “May she rest in peace.”

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Source: MEGA Shannen Doherty died in 2024.

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Doherty, for her part, had previously opened up about how their marriage impacted her career. During an episode of her podcast, “Let's Be Clear with Shannen Doherty,” she reflected on that difficult time while speaking with her Beverly Hills, 90210 costar Jason Priestley. “Towards my last season, I was in a really horrible marriage and there were things transpiring in that marriage that made it very hard for me to consistently be on time for work,” Doherty said in January 2024. “And I know that that became a very big problem for the rest of you, because as it should be, because if everybody else is on time and you’re waiting for one person, it sucks.”