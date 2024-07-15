Shannen Doherty Filed to End Her Marriage to Husband Kurt Iswarienko 1 Day Before Her Death
Shannen Doherty made a major legal move before her tragic end.
Paperwork revealed that on Friday, July 12, the Charmed alum — who passed away on Saturday, July 13, at the age of 53 — filed to officially end her marriage to her estranged husband, Kurt Iswarienko.
Per the documents, the former duo jointly filed a declaration for default of dissolution of their marriage and were moving forward with their divorce as uncontested.
"This matter is proceeding as an uncontested action," the filing stated, also clarifying that Doherty was not looking for any money from Iswarienko, as she stated, "I knowingly give up forever any right to receive spousal or partner support.”
The Beverly Hills, 90210 actress and her former partner, who also gave up his right to spousal support, married in October 2011. By April 2023, the pair had called it quits.
As OK! previously reported, Doherty's publicist confirmed she sadly died after first being diagnosed in 2015. "It is with a heavy heart that I confirm the passing of actress Shannen Doherty. On Saturday, July 13, she lost her battle with cancer after many years of fighting the disease," Leslie Sloane said in a statement.
- Late Shannen Doherty All Smiles in Last Public Photo of Actress Before Untimely Death
- Shannen Doherty's Ex Made Her Last Months Harder Due to Spousal Support Battle, Says Friend: He 'Could Have Displayed a Little Humanity'
- Sarah Michelle Gellar Is Struggling to 'Find the Right Words' After Close Pal Shannen Doherty's Death
"The devoted daughter, sister, aunt and friend was surrounded by her loved ones as well as her dog, Bowie. The family asks for their privacy at this time so they can grieve in peace," she continued.
In the star's final public statements before her passing, the brunette beauty seemed optimistic about her ongoing treatment for her illness.
"I have no idea how long I’m going to be on the chemo for,” Doherty spilled during an episode of her “Let’s Be Clear” podcast. “I have no idea if it’s going to be, you know, three months or if it’s going to be six months. Or, if we’re, you know … if after three months it’s not working, if we’re going to change again.”
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
"And it’s scary. It’s like a big wake-up call,” she admitted. “At the same time, I got to say, there is some positivity there. And the positivity is that because my molecular structure of my cancer cells changed recently, it means there’s a lot more protocols for me to try.”
Doherty had been extremely candid about the ups and downs she experienced during health battle. "I think that cancer has been one of the absolute best and one of the worst things to ever happen to me in my entire life. It changed me as a human being," she explained in a recent interview. "It made me grow up in a totally different way. It made me look at life and relationships very differently. My values shifted. My priorities shifted. I feel much more clearer [sic] and much more focused."
Us Weekly obtained the court documents.