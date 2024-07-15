Shannen Doherty Filed to End Her Marriage to Husband Kurt Iswarienko 1 Day Before Her Death

"The devoted daughter, sister, aunt and friend was surrounded by her loved ones as well as her dog, Bowie. The family asks for their privacy at this time so they can grieve in peace," she continued.

In the star's final public statements before her passing, the brunette beauty seemed optimistic about her ongoing treatment for her illness.

"I have no idea how long I’m going to be on the chemo for,” Doherty spilled during an episode of her “Let’s Be Clear” podcast. “I have no idea if it’s going to be, you know, three months or if it’s going to be six months. Or, if we’re, you know … if after three months it’s not working, if we’re going to change again.”