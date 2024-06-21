Cancer-Stricken Shannen Doherty Accuses Ex Kurt Iswarienko of 'Prolonging' Divorce 'in Hopes' She Dies Before He Pays Spousal Support

The Beverly Hills, 90210 star made the shocking allegation after tirelessly waiting for Iswarienko to submit requested financial information about the professional photographer's archival work.

"It is simply not right that Kurt be permitted to prolong our divorce in hopes that I die before he is required to pay me while he continues to live his life and shirk his responsibilities to his dying wife of more than 11 years," Doherty, 53, expressed via court documents of Iswarienko, 49.