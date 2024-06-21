Cancer-Stricken Shannen Doherty Accuses Ex Kurt Iswarienko of 'Prolonging' Divorce 'in Hopes' She Dies Before He Pays Spousal Support
Shannen Doherty thinks her ex Kurt Iswarienko is praying on her downfall.
In new court documents obtained by a news publication, Doherty — who is currently battling stage 4 b----- cancer that spread to her bones and brain — accused her separated spouse of purposely delaying their divorce as a scheme to avoid paying spousal support.
The Beverly Hills, 90210 star made the shocking allegation after tirelessly waiting for Iswarienko to submit requested financial information about the professional photographer's archival work.
"It is simply not right that Kurt be permitted to prolong our divorce in hopes that I die before he is required to pay me while he continues to live his life and shirk his responsibilities to his dying wife of more than 11 years," Doherty, 53, expressed via court documents of Iswarienko, 49.
Iswarienko's lawyer Katherine Heersema, however, shut down Doherty's harsh accusations, claiming she was offered a settlement deal in October 2023 but denied the terms of the agreement.
"Kurt is not 'simply wait[ing] for Shannen to die.' He wants the best for Shannen and he wants both of them to be able to put this case behind them and move forward," the attorney stated.
Doherty responded yet again, this time insisting Iswarienko "skirted around the issues of his original works created during marriage [and] his earning capacity."
The Charmed actress — who hasn't been able to work since 2022 — is seeking $15,434 per month in spousal support from Iswarienko, alleging she will soon be losing her SAG health insurance due to the halt in her career.
She additionally noted her residuals from Charmed will be "drastically decreasing" after she "recently learned" the hit TV show "will no longer be streaming on any major streaming platform after June 30, 2024."
Plus, Doherty called out Iswarienko for claiming he can't provide spousal support for his estranged wife while living a rather lavish lifestyle with the help of the former couple's private jet and their marital vacation home in Texas.
"Kurt has been utilizing the airplane, spending thousands of dollars at medical spas, jewelry stores, Gucci, and on flights… while simultaneously claiming he has insufficient funds with which to support me," the Heathers star revealed via a recent legal filing.
According to the news outlet, Doherty's ex had an average annual income over the past three years, totaling $672,916 of spendable money, leaving "at least" $56,076 per month spendable. The brunette beauty's legal team felt this was more than enough of an amount for their client's spousal support to come out of.
Doherty's annual average summed up to $259,708 — and notably included her work in 2021 and 2022, when she still had solid health insurance.
This year, Doherty's income dropped significantly, as her attorneys claim she has only made just over $25,000 and incurred nearly $160,000 in legal fees.
She requested her ex pay $130,000 for future fees, as well as cover a $10,000 balance she currently owes her lawyers.
