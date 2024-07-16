Shannen Doherty's Ex-Husband Ashley Hamilton Calls Late Star His 'Guardian Angel' After Her Tragic Death

Shannen Doherty's ex-husband Ashley Hamilton is reflecting on his time with the late star, who died on July 13 after battling cancer.

“Shannen was not only my wife, she was my guardian angel,” Hamilton, who was married to Doherty from 1993 to 1994, said in a statement to Us Weekly. “Even though things don’t always work out the way we hope they will, she stood by my side during some of my darkest times. My love and admiration for her lasted far longer than our short-lived marriage.”