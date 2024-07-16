Shannen Doherty's Ex-Husband Ashley Hamilton Calls Late Star His 'Guardian Angel' After Her Tragic Death
Shannen Doherty's ex-husband Ashley Hamilton is reflecting on his time with the late star, who died on July 13 after battling cancer.
“Shannen was not only my wife, she was my guardian angel,” Hamilton, who was married to Doherty from 1993 to 1994, said in a statement to Us Weekly. “Even though things don’t always work out the way we hope they will, she stood by my side during some of my darkest times. My love and admiration for her lasted far longer than our short-lived marriage.”
“Watching her battle that horrific disease with such stoicism was inspiring to many, but even more so to me since I am a cancer survivor," he added.
Hamilton, 49, revealed to the outlet he never reached out to her when her cancer returned.
“The world lost a free-spirited soul and my heart aches for her and for all those who loved her,” Hamilton said. “May she rest in peace.”
While speaking on her podcast, "Let's Be Clear with Shannen Doherty," she told her former Beverly Hills, 90210 costar Jason Priestley that her romance with Hamilton was one of the reasons she got let go from the show.
“Towards my last season, I was in a really horrible marriage and there were things transpiring in that marriage that made it very hard for me to consistently be on time for work,” Doherty said in January. “And I know that that became a very big problem for the rest of you, because as it should be, because if everybody else is on time and you’re waiting for one person, it sucks.”
Doherty later married Rick Salomon in 2022, but they split after nine months together.
In October 2011, the late actress tied the knot with Kurt Iswarienko, but their split turned nasty right before her death. So much so, Doherty submitted paperwork on Friday, July 12, to end their marriage for good.
"This matter is proceeding as an uncontested action," the filing stated, also clarifying that Doherty was not looking for any money from Iswarienko, as she stated, "I knowingly give up forever any right to receive spousal or partner support.”
The former flames had been involved in a contentious divorce battle, as Doherty alleged in documents that Iswarienko was "permitted to prolong our divorce in hopes that I die before he is required to pay me [spousal support]."
The photographer's lawyer denied the claim, as he wanted to find a resolution, but Doherty denied it.
“Kurt is not ‘simply wait[ing] for Shannen to die,’” attorney Katherine Heersema said at the time. “He wants the best for Shannen and he wants both of them to be able to put this case behind them and move forward.”