REALITY TV NEWS Shannon Beador Claims She Did 'Nothing Wrong' After Being Pulled Over and Cited by Police While on Probation for DUI Source: Bravo Shannon Beador claimed she did 'nothing wrong' after she was pulled over and cited by police while on probation for a DUI. Matt Richards Contact us by Email Aug. 13 2025, Published 11:41 a.m. ET

Shannon Beador 'Wasn't Driving' When She Looked at Her Phone

Source: Bravo Shannon Beador said a police officer who stopped her claimed she violated California's 'no-touch' phone law.

“Everything’s fine!” she said. “I was coming from an interview confessional, and I got a new puppy, and when I was at a red light, my phone buzzed.” The reality starlet claimed she “wasn’t driving,” so she looked at her phone and saw it was “one of those political texts” and put the phone down. She said a police officer then stopped her, claiming she had violated California’s “no-touch” phone law that makes it illegal for drivers to have physical contact with their mobile phone. Beador noted that when she was pulled over, the law had yet to go into effect.

Shannon Beador's Citation

Source: Bravo Shannon Beador was given a $20 fine after she was pulled over.

“It’s not a moving violation, but people like to report!” she noted. Beador detailed she told the officer she hadn’t done anything wrong but he insisted she was texting. “I wasn’t,” Beador said she replied to the cop. “I was at a red light, picked the phone up and put it down.” Beador — who is currently on probation until November 2026 — was ordered to pay a $20 fine. She did not get any points on her record.

Shannon Beador's DUI

Source: Bravo Shannon Beador was arrested in September 2023 for driving under the influence.

In September 2023, Beador was arrested for a hit-and-run and driving under the influence after she crashed her car into a house and fled. After parking her car, she got out alongside her dog — who was in the vehicle during the incident — and pretended to walk to him. Following her arrest, Beador's attorney Michael Fell claimed she was "apologetic and remorseful," adding that she offered to pay for the damages. She enrolled in an outpatient wellness program that includes alcohol components, according to sources.

Shannon Beador's Sentencing After Her DUI

Source: Bravo Shannon Beador was sentenced to three years probation, 40 hours of community service and nine months in an alcohol program after getting arrested for a DUI.