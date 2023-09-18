OK Magazine
RHOC's Shannon Beador Arrested for DUI After Striking House in Hit-and-Run

shannonpp
Source: Mega
By:

Sep. 18 2023, Published 11:39 a.m. ET

Shannon Beador has been arrested for DUI.

According to law enforcement sources, The Real Housewives of Orange County star was taken into custody after driving her vehicle into a residential property in Newport Beach, Calif., on Saturday, September 16, while under the influence.

shannonbeadordui
Source: Mega

Shannon Beador was arrested for DUI on Saturday, September 16.

Per authorities, after Beador clipped the home, she allegedly turned back onto the road and drove off before parking her car in the middle of the street and making it look like she was on a stroll with her dog who was in the vehicle with her at the time.

When cops arrived on scene, the Bravo star reportedly appeared drunk and was taken to the police station. Beador was then booked for two misdemeanors, and her car was seized as part of the investigation. The mother-of-three was cited and released without bond.

shannonbeador
Source: Instagram/@shannonbeador

Shannon Beador reportedly tried to make it look like she was walking her dog after clipping the house with her car.

This year has been particularly rocky for Beador due to her up and down relationship with ex-boyfriend John Janssen, who broke up with her in November 2022. As OK! previously reported, the reality star and her former partner were recently thrown out of a local Newport Beach bar after she allegedly got into a screaming match with his daughter.

According to eyewitnesses present for the ordeal, Beador was seen being physically escorted out of the restaurant by security after an "argument" broke out among "multiple people" at their table, where "everyone was screaming at each other."

shannon beador court accuses ex husband david beador not allowing children to film rhoc
Source: MEGA

Shannon Beador was arrested and booked for two misdemeanors.

Source: OK!

Per eyewitnesses, Jansen "remained calm" during the ordeal and later made a statement clarifying what exactly happened. "Yes, there was an argument, but it was at the end of the night, the lights were up, and everyone was being asked to leave," he said addressing the wild situation between his child and his ex-girlfriend.

The 59-year-old began dating the businessman after her nasty divorce from ex-husband David Beador with whom she shares daughters Sophie, 22, and 19-year-old twins Stella and Adeline.

TMZ spoke to Newport Beach law enforcement.

