RHOC's Shannon Beador Arrested for DUI After Striking House in Hit-and-Run

Per authorities, after Beador clipped the home, she allegedly turned back onto the road and drove off before parking her car in the middle of the street and making it look like she was on a stroll with her dog who was in the vehicle with her at the time.

When cops arrived on scene, the Bravo star reportedly appeared drunk and was taken to the police station. Beador was then booked for two misdemeanors, and her car was seized as part of the investigation. The mother-of-three was cited and released without bond.