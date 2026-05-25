Steamy Snapshots Alert! Shannon Elizabeth's Hottest Photos Amid Her OnlyFans Era
May 25 2026, Published 10:00 a.m. ET
Blooming Shannon Elizabeth
Shannon Elizabeth keeps things sultry without having to bare it all.
While at the premiere of Any Given Sunday, the Scary Movie actress effortlessly turned up the heat in a pink satin slip dress with a plunging neckline and sleek silhouette. She flashed a bright smile while posing for the cameras.
Showing a Little Skin
Elizabeth reminded everyone why she is a s-- symbol, arriving at an event in an eye-popping backless halter top that put her toned back on full display.
Sultry Look
The American Pie actress wore a scandalous two-piece ensemble at the 2001 MTV Movie Awards. She was a total bombshell in an off-the-shoulder sheer crop top that delicately traced her ample curves and front assets.
Stepping Out in Style
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Rocking a classic style, Elizabeth attended the Young Hollywood Awards countdown party in a white tank top with a cowl neck design and low-rise jeans.
Bold Entrance
At Maxim Magazine's 7th Annual Hot 100 Party, Elizabeth sported an asymmetrical top with an off-the-shoulder neckline on one side and medium-wash flared jeans. She completed the look with a large brown bag and open-toed footwear.
Girly But Sultry
What a stunner! Elizabeth flaunted her glamorous beauty in a flowy dress with a vibrant floral print and strappy stiletto sandals at the premiere of Jay and Silent Bob Reboot.
Alluring Beauty
Elizabeth turned heads at the 33rd Annual EMA Awards Gala in 2024.
Two years later, the Tomcats star surprised her fans when she announced her decision to join OnlyFans after filing for divorce from her husband, Simon Borchert.
"I've spent my entire career working in Hollywood, where other people controlled the narrative and the outcome of my career," she told People in an interview published on April 16.
"This new chapter is about changing that, showing off a more s--- side no one has seen, and being closer to my fans," she added. "I'm choosing OnlyFans because it allows me to connect directly with my audience, create on my own terms, and just be free. I really do think this is the future."
OK! learned she earned nearly $1 million in her first week on the platform.