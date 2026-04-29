Shannon Elizabeth Shocks Fans With Nearly $1 Million Earnings on OnlyFans in First Week Using Platform

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Shannon Elizabeth has taken the internet by storm with her recent success on OnlyFans. The actress, known for her role in “American Pie,” reportedly earned close to $1 million in her first week on the platform. Sources reveal that “she has officially made over seven figures” as of Monday.

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How She Reached Seven-Figure Earnings

Source: MEGA Her rapid success shocked fans.

How did she achieve such astonishing earnings? An insider disclosed that “over half of that was earned through direct messages to OnlyFans users,” while tips and posts contributed to the remaining income. Elizabeth's rapid rise to fame on the subscription service has left fans buzzing. The actress's representative stated that a portion of her earnings will support the Shannon Elizabeth Foundation, which aims to help charitable causes. She is also planning a gala in Las Vegas this summer. “She’s always hustling and genuinely loves interacting with her fans,” her rep explained.

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Timing Follows Recent Divorce Filing

Source: MEGA She launched the account after filing for divorce.

Interestingly, Elizabeth launched her OnlyFans account just one day after filing for divorce from her husband, Simon Borchert. An insider shared that “the divorce is fresh,” emphasizing her new single status and the timing of her OnlyFans launch. However, Elizabeth clarified that she and Borchert separated last September. Reflecting on her newfound independence, Elizabeth told Us Weekly, “I feel stronger, clearer, and happier than I have in a very long time.” Her statement indicates a positive shift in her life following the divorce.

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Plans for Charity and Fan Engagement

Source: MEGA Direct messages from fans drove a large portion of earnings.

Elizabeth expressed her desire to reconnect with her fans through her OnlyFans account. In her words, “Reconnecting with my fans through appearances has reminded me just how much their support has meant to me throughout my career—and how much I’ve missed that energy.” She believes the platform provides a unique way to offer a more personal touch. “This is also where I’ll be sharing exclusive content that you simply won’t find anywhere else,” she added, highlighting her commitment to engage with her audience.

Actress Embraces New Independence

Source: MEGA Shannon Elizabeth embraced a new chapter with confidence.