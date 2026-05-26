Shannon Elizabeth, 52, Poses in Plunging Swimsuit After Launching OnlyFans Career: Watch

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Shannon Elizabeth is making waves again — this time with a bold new chapter and a return to swimwear photos that fans haven’t seen in years. The American Pie star, 52, shared a vacation video from Mauritius on Instagram, where she showed off a relaxed but glamorous beach look. In the opening clip, she wore a ruched brown one-piece swimsuit, later switching things up in a black V-neck suit while lounging on a daybed before heading into the ocean. She then wore another colorful maxi dress as she appeared to be in high spirits during the luxe vacation.

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Source: @shannonelizabeth/Instagram Shannon Elizabeth shared a new swimsuit video from her vacation in Mauritius.

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It marked a major moment for the actress, who hasn’t publicly posed in a swimsuit in more than 20 years — not since a 2001 Maxim shoot. Her latest video also doubled as a promotion for Shangri-La Le Touessrok, a luxury resort in Mauritius, an island destination known for its white sand beaches and clear blue water.

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“A day at Shangri-La Le Touessrok…pristine white sand beaches, a private island you reach by boat, and the most dreamy beachside lunch at Coco’s Beach House,” she captioned the post. “This place is something else. 💕.”

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Source: @shannonelizabeth/Instagram The actress hasn’t publicly posed in swimwear in over 20 years.

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The post comes as Elizabeth steps into a very different phase of her career following the launch of her OnlyFans account, which began after personal changes in her private life. As OK! previously reported, she recently split from husband Simon Borchert, with reports confirming she filed for divorce on April 14.

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Around that time, she also shared a reflective message on social media that hinted at starting over. “There’s something about the ocean that resets everything — slows the noise, softens the edges, and brings you right back to what matters. Grateful for these quiet moments, sandy paws, and unconditional love,” she wrote.

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Source: @shannonelizabeth/Instagram The 'DWTS' alum's post comes after launching an OnlyFans account following her divorce.

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Shortly after, sources said she was already moving forward with her new venture. “The divorce is fresh. She is freshly single and launching her OnlyFans tomorrow morning (April 15),” a source revealed. For Elizabeth, the shift is about taking charge of her life. “I've spent my entire career working in Hollywood, where other people controlled the narrative and the outcome of my career. This new chapter is about changing that, showing off a more s--- side no one has seen, and being closer to my fans,” she shared.

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“I'm choosing OnlyFans because it allows me to connect directly with my audience, create on my own terms, and just be free. I really do think this is the future,” she said.

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Source: MEGA Shannon Elizabeth said the new platform allows her to take control of her image and career.