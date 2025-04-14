or
Shaq Slammed for Kissing Up to Donald Trump at UFC Event: 'Bad Look'

Shaquille O’Neal faced backlash after sharing a warm moment with Donald Trump at a UFC event.

April 14 2025, Published 7:50 a.m. ET

Shaquille O'Neal is catching serious heat after his recent run-in with Donald Trump.

The NBA legend, best known as Shaq, was spotted greeting the president at UFC 314 in Miami on Saturday, April 12 — and fans were not here for it.

The moment, which quickly went viral, showed the athlete shaking Trump’s hand and getting a hug and a back pat in return.

Shaquille O'Neal was criticized for greeting Donald Trump at a UFC event.

Social media wasted no time in dragging the former Lakers star.

“Bad look! SMH. Some of our Black men voted for him. I still haven't forgiven SNOOP,” one user ranted, referring to Snoop Dogg.

“That was a SUCK UP move Shaq! … I lost all respect for you after that act man!” another chimed in.

“D--- Shaq! Sell out!” someone else added.

“Lost all respect for him. F--- him,” a commenter wrote.

“Well, that’s gross and just disappointing,” said another.

The basketball star was seen shaking hands and kissing Donald Trump on the cheek.

However, fans were quick to remember that O’Neal hasn’t always been so warm to Trump.

In fact, he’s previously slammed the commander-in-chief, especially when Trump took shots at Rihanna after her 2023 Super Bowl Halftime Performance. After the show, Trump hopped on Truth Social to trash her set.

Shaq

“EPIC FAIL: Rihanna gave, without question, the single worst Halftime Show in Super Bowl history,” the politician wrote at the time.

"This after insulting far more than half of our Nation, which is already in serious DECLINE, with her foul and insulting language,” Trump added. “Also, so much for her ‘Stylist!’"

Social media users called the interaction a 'bad look' for Shaq.

Rapper Kodak Black, who’s been vocal in his support for Trump after receiving a presidential pardon in 2021, chimed in too, saying, "Man, uncle Trump said that s--- garbage."

O’Neal didn’t hold back in his response. On “The Big Pod with Shaq,” he fired back at the critics — including Kodak and Trump — for going after Rihanna.

"All you people disrespecting Rihanna, shut your face," Shaq said. "She did a wonderful job. She’s pregnant. She blessed it. She didn’t fall. Just leave it there. All you superstars that’s disrespecting and causing beef — shut your face, shut it up."

"If she was my woman and I seen one of you superstars do that, I’m gonna have to get at you,” he continued. “Rappers. Presidential candidates. I’m gonna have to get at you. Leave her alone."

Shaquille O'Neal once defended Rihanna against Donald Trump.

Trump’s jab at Rihanna may have been his way of clapping back after the “Diamonds” singer called him out years earlier.

Back in 2018, after learning from a reporter that Trump played “Don’t Stop the Music” at one of his rallies, Rihanna quickly shut it down.

"Not for much longer… me nor my people would ever be at or around one of those tragic rallies, so thanks for the heads up Philip!" she fired back.

