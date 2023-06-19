Myles O'Neal Is Curating The Perfect Summer Playlist With New Bacardi Partnership

O'Neal and Bacardi announced their union with their "Sneakeasy" event at a New York City Stadium Goods just days before the influencer's Governor's Ball performance. "I was very honored to even hear that Bacardi would work with me," O'Neal exclusively tells OK!. "It was very surreal.

The television personality also performed on the Bacardi stage during the New York City festival, and the artist was in awe of the opportunity.

"I started my career kind of like recently if you compare them to all the other artists performing at the festival, and I just feel like we're taking the right steps to move towards something bigger," O'Neal confesses.