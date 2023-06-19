Myles O'Neal Is Curating The Perfect Summer Playlist With New Bacardi Partnership
Myles O'Neal is forging his own path! The DJ recently partnered with Bacardi and joined their Carta Collective. For O'Neal, his work with Bacardi is an opportunity to highlight his art, team and ultimately build community.
Basketball and Basketball Wives fans probably recognize the now 26-year-old as the eldest child of sports icon Shaquille O'Neal and reality tv legend Shaunie Henderson, but the rising disk jockey is developing a name for himself.
O'Neal and Bacardi announced their union with their "Sneakeasy" event at a New York City Stadium Goods just days before the influencer's Governor's Ball performance. "I was very honored to even hear that Bacardi would work with me," O'Neal exclusively tells OK!. "It was very surreal.
The television personality also performed on the Bacardi stage during the New York City festival, and the artist was in awe of the opportunity.
"I started my career kind of like recently if you compare them to all the other artists performing at the festival, and I just feel like we're taking the right steps to move towards something bigger," O'Neal confesses.
Although the entertainer has found success with turntables, it might come as a surprise that his dad, Shaq, introduced him to the skillset. "I got into the world of deejaying through my dad. He was doing his DJ Diesel project, and he just brought me on with no experience in the music industry at all. And I started working for him," the producer explains. "I started in the background as a stage manager."
"After we do after parties, I would like just play random music on the decks, just messing around and they're all like, 'Yo, you're actually pretty good at this,'" the "Superficial" singer recounts.
The encouragement from loved ones became a catalyst within the Bacardi partner's professional journey. "I just turned into this whole thing that I can proudly call a career now, and I'm just still kind of taken aback that I was accepted as fast as I was," the MC happily shares.
Although his father is known for his skills on the court and love of dubstep, O'Neal gravitated to house music — a genre that was birthed by Black artists within Chicago's underground club culture in the 1980s. Despite house being a part of the history of Black Americans and the great migration north, O'Neal notes the lack of Black representation within the marketing of it.
"There's not a lot of African-American artists in this space either," he shared. "So, it's also hard to break through there, but I feel like we've done it in the perfect way."