'RHONY' Alum Jill Zarin Admits It's 'Very Isolating' to Publicly Support Donald Trump: 'I've Gotten a Little More Conservative'
Former Real Housewives of New York City star Jill Zarin recently revealed her support of President Donald Trump has caused some friction with others.
"Sometimes it's very isolating when you speak out, but people are contacting me, saying, ‘Thank you for being the voice because everybody else is so afraid.’ But don't be," Zarin shared of how it feels to outwardly support the commander-in-chief. "More than half the country voted not just for him but for the House and the Senate.”
Zarin, who attended both of Trump’s inaugurations, revealed the celebrations around the event this time were “not a Hollywood scene,” but rather “big business in the house.”
She turned the conversation to focus on bringing the hostages being held in Gaza home as a reason she supports Trump — and to slam Hollywood for not getting on board with that agenda.
“I just don't understand it,” the Secrets of a Jewish Mother author expressed to Fox News. “They're not wearing a yellow ribbon, but when there were other things in the world, you know, hashtag… Michelle Obama, hashtag, get the girls home.”
“Do you know Jewish friends in the world?” she asked. “Really? That you can't, like, use your voice to help get these innocent… and the baby? I mean, it's just a blow… Blows my mind. And you know what? I'm not going to stay silent anymore."
The widow of Bobby Zarin said she doesn't “100 percent agree with anybody’s policies."
- 'Jersey Shore' Star Vinny Guadagnino Defends Attending Donald Trump Rally, Insists He's Not Joining a 'Religious Cult'
- 'Clearly Elon Musk Is F------ Donald Trump': Brandi Glanville Calls President-Elect a 'Misogynistic Fool' After He Wins Election
- Jennifer Lawrence Says Trump Changed Her Political Views: 'I Grew Up Republican'
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
"I've gotten a little more conservative as I've aged,” she added. “I’m not going to lie because I've learned a lot. I've seen a lot."
Zarin — who attended the Liberty Ball at the Waldorf Astoria in Washington, D.C., which was one of the parties celebrating the inauguration — expressed how she didn’t see “anybody upset” on her visit to the nation’s capital.
"All I saw were people all over the city, whether they were Republicans or Democrats," she shared. "And I truly mean that. Just happy. Everybody was just in a great mood, even though it was cold."
Unfortunately, for attendees at the event, Zarin revealed they were unable to approach Trump due to security, but they could definitely see him.
"He [was] completely surrounded,” she explained. “Let's put it this way. If he sees you and he wants to talk to you, he'll grab you. Don't worry about it. Other than that, you just leave me alone."
The Real Housewives: Ultimate Girls Trip star advised people to “be kind” even in the midst of all the recent political turmoil.
"If you don't agree with someone, definitely share your opinion, because I think everybody can learn from everybody,” she added. “I do. But do it in a respectful way.”