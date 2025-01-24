'RHONY' Alum Jill Zarin Admits It's 'Very Isolating' to Publicly Support Donald Trump: 'I've Gotten a Little More Conservative'

"Sometimes it's very isolating when you speak out, but people are contacting me, saying, ‘Thank you for being the voice because everybody else is so afraid.’ But don't be," Zarin shared of how it feels to outwardly support the commander-in-chief. "More than half the country voted not just for him but for the House and the Senate.”

Zarin, who attended both of Trump’s inaugurations, revealed the celebrations around the event this time were “not a Hollywood scene,” but rather “big business in the house.”

She turned the conversation to focus on bringing the hostages being held in Gaza home as a reason she supports Trump — and to slam Hollywood for not getting on board with that agenda.