'Lonely Perv': Shaquille O'Neal Faces Backlash for His 'Nasty' Comments About Angel Reese's 'Little A-- Shorts'

Composite photo of Shaquille O'Neal and Angel Reese.
Source: MEGA/@angelreese5/Instagram

Shaquille O'Neal said Angel Reese would sell a lot of T-shirts if she promoted things in 'little a-- shorts.'

By:

Oct. 27 2024, Published 4:11 p.m. ET

Shaquille O’Neal is facing backlash for the comments he made about one of Angel Reese’s recent ensembles.

On the Thursday, October 24 episode of the WNBA star’s “Unapologetically Angel” podcast, the former NBA player, 52, objectified Reese — 30 years his junior — for the outfit she wore on Wild ‘N Out.

shaquille oneal face backlash nasty comments angel reece little shorts
Source: MEGA

Shaquille O'Neal was called 'f------ disgusting' for his comments.

“Imagine you in them same little a-- shorts you had on at the Wild ‘N Out show dunking. You know how many T-shirts you gon’ sell? You trippin,” O’Neal said.

“Them same little a-- shorts you had on at Wild ‘n Out … I’m just saying,” he continued.

Reese, 22, appeared visibly uncomfortable and quickly shifted the conversation as she told the father-of-six, “OK, all right, all right, all right.”

In response to O’Neal’s unsettling remarks, many people came after the former Boston Celtics star on social media.

shaquille oneal face backlash nasty comments angel reece little shorts
Source: @angelreese5/Instagram

Angel Reese looked uncomfortable by Shaquille O'Neal's and quickly changed the subject.

MORE ON:
Shaquille O’Neal

“Shaq s---------- Angel Reese when he’s 30 years her senior and has kids older than her,” one person penned, as another added, “Angel Reese learned a painful lesson about men through Shaq in real time, I fear.”

“Sir… Shaq...you're old enough to be her father, and I hope your children send you a telegram or something letting you know how NASTY you are,” a third user added, while a fourth said, “Shaq is 52 years old. Angel Reese is 22 years old. U can tell Angel feels betrayed. She thought Shaq was gonna be more like family & realizing he just another lonely perv. F------ disgusting.”

shaquille oneal face backlash nasty comments angel reece little shorts
Source: MEGA

'OK, all right, all right, all right,' Angel Reese said when Shaquille O'Neal discussed her outfit.

A fifth individual ranted, “I’m glad people are recognizing Shaq’s creepy and perverted behavior. What I don’t like is some people following up with ‘well if Angel dresses like that what does she expect.’ She can dress s-- and still not want to be s------- harassed,” while one more pointed out, “That’s so violating and just weird. She looked to that man as a mentor.”

O’Neal and Reese have been close since she rose to stardom as LSU’s star player.

shaquille oneal face backlash nasty comments angel reece little shorts
Source: @angelreese5/Instagram

Angel Reese plays for the Chicago Sky in the WNBA.

In January, Reese expressed how she saw O’Neal as a “father figure.”

“He’s super inspiring to me. He’s so genuine, he’s been there for me through tough times. He just gets it, and there’s not a more perfect person for me to be tight with,” she spilled to USA Today.

“We have fun, and if I need anything, he would help me … and he would do that even if I never played basketball again. He doesn’t care about me as a player, he cares about me as a person,” Reese added.

