Shaquille O'Neal Slams Larsa Pippen's Romance With Michael Jordan's Son: 'It Just Looks Really Bad'
NBA icon Shaquille O’Neal didn’t mince words while discussing the controversial relationship between Larsa Pippen, the ex-wife of former Chicago Bulls star Scottie Pippen, and Marcus Jordan, the son of fellow Chicago basketball legend Michael Jordan.
Last week, the Miami Heat alum stopped by “The Big Podcast” where he questioned the optics of the unlikely fling between the 48-year-old reality TV staple and the 31-year-old former collegiate basketball star.
“It just looks bad,” Shaq told hosts Nischelle Turner and Spice Adams when asked about Larsa and Marcus’ budding romance. “I like to mind my business, but it just looks really bad.”
Despite otherwise remaining largely tight-lipped on the matter — even jokingly crumpling a sheet paper in front of the microphone at several points during the segment — Shaq also shared his take on what some of the behind-the-scenes conversations may have looked like regarding the shocking new romance.
While Shaq speculated that there was “no” discussion from “Mike to his son,” the four-time NBA Championship winner theorized that Scottie and Larsa had likely addressed her new flame, a conversation he said likely “wasn’t a friendly one.”
Shaq’s comments come just days after an insider close with Larsa and Marcus revealed that despite making headlines with their romance, the pair were not "exclusively together,” as OK! previously reported.
"It’s so new. They’re just enjoying time getting to know each other," the source spilled of the pair, who were first romantically linked in September, adding that Larsa "doesn’t want to jump into an exclusive relationship right now."
Prior to cozying up with Marcus, Larsa was famously married to former Bulls star Scottie. The pair first began dating in the early 1990s, ultimately tying the knot in 1997. Though Larsa and Scottie briefly split in 2016, they briefly reconciled before formally calling it quits in 2018.
Larsa and Scottie share four children together, Scotty Pippen Jr., 22, Preston Pippen, 20, Justin Pippen, 17, and Sophia Pippen, 13.