Sharon Osbourne Blasted for Heavily Filtering Face in New Photo With Her Grandson: 'Feet Don't Match the Face'
Is that you, Sharon Osbourne?
The TV star, 72, looked unrecognizable in her latest Instagram photo when she posed alongside her grandson Sidney.
"My Two Main Men," the matriarch captioned the post of them cuddling on the couch.
However, people soon blasted her for using way too much filter on the photograph.
One person wrote, "Beautiful airbrushed photo but feet tell your age," while another said, "Ok, the filter is STRONG on the face. Almost mannequin like, but the feet don't match the face 😂."
A third person added, "Face and feet don’t match," while a fourth noted, "Sharon.. just be yourself man.. you’re 70 years old everybody knows you don’t look like that.. to do it and forget about your feet and your hand makes no sense. Just stop lying to yourself and the Internet. Being old is not a curse.. it’s a blessing. Embrace it."
A fifth user said, "Is that a wax figure, it doesn’t look normal."
Meanwhile, some social media users came to her defense.
One person wrote, "Awww Sharon you look fabulous darling, take care 🔥❤️," while another said, "Lovely pic 😊."
As OK! previously reported, Osbourne has been candid about the plastic surgery procedures she's undergone.
In 2023, she spoke about her 2021 facelift and how she regretted going under the knife.
"That was the worst thing that I ever did. I looked like Cyclops,” she told The Times. “I had one eye here and one eye there and my mouth was all skewwhiff, and then I had to wait for that to heal before I could go back and have it corrected.”
Osbourne had the surgery three times, adding that she wanted it at the time for her "ego."
“I know what I really look like. When I look in the mirror, I see the real me," she added.
Osbourne previously told The Sun she is now done with plastic surgery.
"That one put me off and it frightens me," Osbourne said. "I really f-------- pushed it with the last facelift and I am now like, no more."
She added: "Time is against me, I cannot have another facelift."