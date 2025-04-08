Sharon Osbourne Blasted for Heavily Filtering Face in New Photo With Her Grandson: 'Feet Don't Match the Face'

"My Two Main Men," the matriarch captioned the post of them cuddling on the couch.

The TV star, 72, looked unrecognizable in her latest Instagram photo when she posed alongside her grandson Sidney .

However, people soon blasted her for using way too much filter on the photograph.

One person wrote, "Beautiful airbrushed photo but feet tell your age," while another said, "Ok, the filter is STRONG on the face. Almost mannequin like, but the feet don't match the face 😂."

A third person added, "Face and feet don’t match," while a fourth noted, "Sharon.. just be yourself man.. you’re 70 years old everybody knows you don’t look like that.. to do it and forget about your feet and your hand makes no sense. Just stop lying to yourself and the Internet. Being old is not a curse.. it’s a blessing. Embrace it."