Sharon Osbourne Admits to Having a 'Terrible' Facelift That Left Her Looking Like a 'Cyclops': 'It Was the Worst'

"It's the elephant in the room. … Everybody knows you've done something. So, you might as well break that embarrassing silence and say, 'Oh, do you like it?' And it's ridiculous. It's not a sin to do it," Sharon, 70, noted. "It's not. It's your personal choice. There should be no stigma to it. If I want to go and have [my] chin done or whatever it is, it's my choice. And I don't hide the fact. And I'll give people the truth about it."

The media mogul then cited a specific experience where she was less than thrilled with the results of a facelift she got. "I went to a surgeon who I'd used before," she recalled. "He did such a terrible job."