OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > The Talk
OK LogoNEWS

Sharon Osbourne Disses 'The Talk' Ending Years After She Was Fired: 'Took Longer Than I Thought'

sharon osbourne the talk leaving fired show
Source: mega
By:

May 22 2024, Published 3:34 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

Sharon Osbourne doesn't seem to mind that The Talk is ending its run in December after 15 seasons.

While talking about the cancelation, Osbourne, who was fired from the show after defending her friend Piers Morgan, who did not believe Meghan Markle's racism allegations about the royal family, didn't have much to say about the show.

Article continues below advertisement

During the Tuesday, May 21, episode of the family's podcast, "The Osbournes," Sharon, husband Ozzy Osbourne, daughter Kelly Osbourne and son Jack Osbourne shared “worst, stupidest, most dumb thing” they have said out loud.

sharon osbourne the talk leaving fired show
Source: mega

Sharon Osbourne used to be on 'The Talk.'

Article continues below advertisement

Kelly, 39, and Jack, 38, both talked about their prior blunders while bringing up the CBS talk show. “Speaking of shows such as The View, the f-------- Talk’s got canceled. That didn’t take long,” Jack stated.

“It took longer than I thought. Even though they were losing money on it, ‘cause the advertising was down because they were losing viewers, they were propping it up," Sharon said.

Article continues below advertisement
sharon osbourne the talk leaving fired show
Source: mega

Sharon Osbourne was let go from 'The Talk.'

Article continues below advertisement

Despite not leaving the show on a good note, Sharon had nothing but nice things to say about Eve, Aisha Tyler and creator Sara Gilbert, who she called "funny as f---."

“There were some good women on it. Very good women,” she noted.

Article continues below advertisement

As OK! previously reported, Sharon received backlash after sticking up for her pal Piers after he questioned the validity of Meghan's statements.

“Did I like everything he said? Did I agree with what he said? No,” she said on The Talk at the time. “Because it’s his opinion. It’s not my opinion… I support him for his freedom of speech, and he’s my friend.”

Article continues below advertisement
sharon osbourne the talk leaving fired show
Source: mega

Sharon Osbourne got into a spat with Sheryl Underwood.

MORE ON:
The Talk
Article continues below advertisement

Sharon's co-host Sheryl Underwood shot back, stating, “While you are standing by your friend, it appears that you are giving validation or safe haven to something that he has uttered that is racist.”

“I feel like I’m about to be put in the electric chair because I have a friend who many people think is racist, so that makes me a racist,” the MTV alum responded.

Article continues below advertisement

After the tense situation, Sharon was accused of racist and homophobic behavior at The Talk. She denied the allegations, but she was still let go.

Article continues below advertisement

“The events of the March 10 broadcast were upsetting to everyone involved, including the audience watching at home,” CBS said in a statement at the time. “As part of our review, we concluded that Sharon’s behavior toward her co-hosts during the March 10 episode did not align with our values for a respectful workplace.”

Years later, Sharon claimed it was tough for her to get work in the U.S. because of that situation.

Article continues below advertisement
sharon osbourne the talk leaving fired show
Source: mega

The Osbourne family spoke about 'The Talk' on their podcast.

Article continues below advertisement

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

Article continues below advertisement

“I got banned in America,” she told her Celebrity Big Brother housemates Lauren Simon and Louis Walsh. “I did nothing wrong.”

"Nobody will employ me because they say I am racist," she continued.

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

OK! Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2024 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.