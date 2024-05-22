Sharon Osbourne Disses 'The Talk' Ending Years After She Was Fired: 'Took Longer Than I Thought'
Sharon Osbourne doesn't seem to mind that The Talk is ending its run in December after 15 seasons.
While talking about the cancelation, Osbourne, who was fired from the show after defending her friend Piers Morgan, who did not believe Meghan Markle's racism allegations about the royal family, didn't have much to say about the show.
During the Tuesday, May 21, episode of the family's podcast, "The Osbournes," Sharon, husband Ozzy Osbourne, daughter Kelly Osbourne and son Jack Osbourne shared “worst, stupidest, most dumb thing” they have said out loud.
Kelly, 39, and Jack, 38, both talked about their prior blunders while bringing up the CBS talk show. “Speaking of shows such as The View, the f-------- Talk’s got canceled. That didn’t take long,” Jack stated.
“It took longer than I thought. Even though they were losing money on it, ‘cause the advertising was down because they were losing viewers, they were propping it up," Sharon said.
Despite not leaving the show on a good note, Sharon had nothing but nice things to say about Eve, Aisha Tyler and creator Sara Gilbert, who she called "funny as f---."
“There were some good women on it. Very good women,” she noted.
As OK! previously reported, Sharon received backlash after sticking up for her pal Piers after he questioned the validity of Meghan's statements.
“Did I like everything he said? Did I agree with what he said? No,” she said on The Talk at the time. “Because it’s his opinion. It’s not my opinion… I support him for his freedom of speech, and he’s my friend.”
- Lisa Vanderpump Sides With 'Naughty' Andy Cohen After Shocking Drug Allegations: 'No Way Does It Ever Happen'
- Shocking Cancelation: 'The Talk' to End in December With a 'Celebrity Send-Off'
- Travis Kelce Will Propose to Taylor Swift 'If the Chiefs Win the Super Bowl,' 'The Talk' Host Jerry O'Connell Predicts
Sharon's co-host Sheryl Underwood shot back, stating, “While you are standing by your friend, it appears that you are giving validation or safe haven to something that he has uttered that is racist.”
“I feel like I’m about to be put in the electric chair because I have a friend who many people think is racist, so that makes me a racist,” the MTV alum responded.
After the tense situation, Sharon was accused of racist and homophobic behavior at The Talk. She denied the allegations, but she was still let go.
“The events of the March 10 broadcast were upsetting to everyone involved, including the audience watching at home,” CBS said in a statement at the time. “As part of our review, we concluded that Sharon’s behavior toward her co-hosts during the March 10 episode did not align with our values for a respectful workplace.”
Years later, Sharon claimed it was tough for her to get work in the U.S. because of that situation.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
“I got banned in America,” she told her Celebrity Big Brother housemates Lauren Simon and Louis Walsh. “I did nothing wrong.”
"Nobody will employ me because they say I am racist," she continued.