Sharon Osbourne Announces She's Leaving The U.K. To Tend To Sick Husband Ozzy Osbourne: 'My Family Is My Life'

Sharon Osbourne just started her new television show, but she already hit a road bump: her husband, Ozzy Osbourne, has contracted COVID-19, and she is now heading back to L.A. to care for him.

"Ozzy was only diagnosed — it was like middle of the night our time, but I spoke to him, and he is OK," she said in a tearful interview with Talk TV. "I am very worried about Ozzy right now. We've gone two years without him catching COVID, and it's just Ozzy's luck."