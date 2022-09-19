Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Sit Front Row Next To Prince William, Kate Middleton & Kids At Queen Elizabeth's Committal Ceremony
At the Monday, September 19, church ceremony for Queen Elizabeth's funeral, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were instructed to sit in the second row away from the royal family — however, at the Committal Ceremony, which took place at St. George's Chapel in Windsor Castle, they sat in the front pew alongside Prince William, Kate Middleton and their two eldest kids, Prince George, 9, and Princess Charlotte, 7.
Despite the Sussexes' tension with the royal family, they've been putting on a united front, as that same morning, the brothers walked side by side behind their beloved grandmother's coffin.
Nonetheless, as OK! previously shared, it appears there's still some tension between Kate and her sister-in-law.
"Quite unlike the confident Meghan we know, Meghan appeared ill at ease during this encounter, which is not surprising given the recent criticism that she has faced," body language expert Katia Loisal said of their interaction at Windsor Castle a few days ago. "On numerous occasions Meghan looked over at Kate, however, the gaze wasn’t reciprocated."
In addition, Queen Consort Camilla was giving the Suits alum the cold shoulder as well.
QUEEN ELIZABETH'S CORGIS SANDY & MUICK WAIT FOR LATE MATRIARCH'S COFFIN AT WINDSOR CASTLE
"Camilla is most disappointed by Meghan’s actions and does not believe she can trust her or Harry. Camilla is distressed that at this profound moment of sadness, she cannot properly mourn the death of Queen Elizabeth II without the ‘sideshow’ of Harry and Meghan and what impact it is having on her husband, King Charles III," an insider exclusively told OK!.
"She is very worried about the enormous stress placed on Charles by the Sussexes," the source continued. "The Queen Consort is also very concerned that anything that is said or done in the privacy of the family could become publicized."
Despite the drama, some believe there's a chance that Charles will ask Harry and Meghan to rejoin the royal ranks. "Charles wants to fix the Harry and Meghan problem. The only way he’s going to stop them being a problem is to give into them, which it looks like he is going to do," a source explained. "Charles opinion is it’s better to have them inside the royal tent rather than outside the tent."
For more on the royal family, tune into the new podcast "The Firm: Blood, Lies and Royal Succession." Listen below.