Kate Middleton & Queen Consort Camilla Travel Behind Queen Elizabeth's Coffin Procession — Without Meghan Markle
Kate Middleton and Queen Consort Camilla traveled behind Queen Elizabeth's coffin procession on Wednesday, September 14, but Meghan Markle was nowhere to be found.
The California native, 41, and Sophie, Countess of Wessex were in a separate car.
Kate, 40, and Meghan both wore black veils and looked somber during their latest outing. Meanwhile, Camilla also looked emotional while walking around.
Prince William and Prince Harry, who have been at odds with one another for several years, also were seen walking side by side — something was bound to happen, according to an insider.
“We are certainly not in the same place as Philip’s funeral when William and Harry didn’t walk side by side," the source previously said. “Things haven’t changed but it is not as intense and they can co-exist."
Even though the brothers are putting on a united front, their relationship might not be totally back to normal.
“I think [Charles is] very careful and I think he’s trying to be subdued and trying to be a unifying figure. I think he needs to sell the British people, for example, on a number of things. And one of them is Camilla as queen,” expert Christopher Andersen shared.
“He’s gotta have all hands on deck, and that means having both William and Harry as partners as well,” the author continued. “And I think the relationship with Harry and William is still dicey.”
While William and Harry might not be best friends at the moment, it looks like King Charles is coming around to letting Meghan and Harry back into the fold.
“Charles wants to fix the Harry and Meghan problem. The only way he’s going to stop them being a problem is to give into them, which it looks like he is going to do,” a source exclusively told OK!. “Charles opinion is it’s better to have them inside the royal tent rather than outside the tent."
“This is the new Kings decision and his alone. He has not consulted William or Kate,” the insider shared. “Most people in the family — and the palace — would not do this, but Charles wants to prove he is his own man. He doesn’t see this as giving in to Harry and Meghan, but rather giving his reign a chance. Harry and Meghan would be a great assets overseas for him. He needs to stop them destroying the monarchy. Part of the deal would be Harry’s book needs to disappear in order for this to work.”
