Piers Morgan Snaps At Meghan Markle & Prince Harry For Making The Queen's Life 'So Difficult' In The Last 2 Years
It's no secret Piers Morgan always has a bone to pick with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle — especially after they left the royal family in 2020.
While reporting live on Queen Elizabeth's funeral, which took place on Monday, September 19, he couldn't help but snap at the duo for talking about the ins and outs of the royal family when they should have kept their mouths shut.
“Of course they’re not a racist family, and I think that Meghan Markle, by saying that, endorsed by Harry, managed to smear the entire royal family,” the TV star said while reporting for Fox News. “I find it quite hard to forgive that, given she did that right after Prince Philip was taken into hospital knowing that none of them were able to respond because they don’t respond to this kind of thing.”
“The last two years of the queen’s life were constantly having to deal with these two going public, attacking the royal family and the monarchy, which of course is an institution which she headed and which affords them the ability to make all this money,” he continued. “So I think, you know, I find it, when I see them, particularly Meghan Markle, when I see her at all these events this week, I think a lot of British people find it very hard to stomach because they think, ‘Well, you made the Queen’s life so difficult the last two years of her life.”
Sharon Osbourne also chimed in, agreeing with Morgan about his analysis of Meghan and Harry, who put a lot of stress on the Queen in the last couple of years.
“She should’ve just had peace — peace just to be with her family,” Osbourne said. “It just is heartbreaking.”
For more on the royal family, tune into the new podcast "The Firm: Blood, Lies and Royal Succession." Listen below.