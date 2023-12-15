Sharon Osbourne Regrets Getting Her Third Facelift as She 'Looked Like Cyclops': 'Worst Thing I Ever Did'
Sharon Osbourne got candid about her plastic surgery regrets in a new interview.
"That was the worst thing that I ever did. I looked like Cyclops,” the 71-year-old said about the 2021 surgery. “I had one eye here and one eye there and my mouth was all skewwhiff, and then I had to wait for that to heal before I could go back and have it corrected.”
The procedure was the talk show host's third facelift, as she previously got one in 1987 and 2002.
This time around, Osbourne opted for the surgery to boost her self-esteem. “Vanity. Ego. ‘Oh, you look great for your age.'" she said, adding that she's come to terms with aging. “I know what I really look like. When I look in the mirror, I see the real me.”
The Talk alum has not shied away about going under the knife. Last year, she said she was done altering her image.
That one put me off and it frightens me," Osbourne said. "I really f-------pushed it with the last facelift and I am now like, no more," she told The Sun. "Time is against me, I cannot have another facelift."
In another interview with The Sunday Times, recalled the "horrendous" surgery. "You've got to be f------- joking," she told the surgery after she saw the results.
"I looked like one of those f------- mummies that they wrap [with bandages]," she added. "It hurt like h---. You have no idea."
Fortunately, Sharon's husband, Ozzy Osbourne, was there for her every step of the way.
"He said, 'I don't care how much it costs, we'll get it redone,'" she recalled.
Meanwhile, Sharon has made headlines for taking Ozempic, the weight-loss medication, however, she is no longer on it after losing too much weight.
“I thought, ‘I’ve tried everything, so I thought I might as well try it,'” she admitted. “I could do with putting on a few pounds. But at this point, the way my body is, it’s not listening.”
“I’m too gaunt, and I can’t put any weight on. I want to because I feel I’m too skinny," the mom-of-three explained. "I’m under 100 pounds, and I don’t want to be. My warning is don’t give it to teenagers. It’s just too easy. You can lose so much weight, and it’s easy to become addicted to that, which is very dangerous. I couldn’t stop losing weight, and now I’ve lost 42 pounds and I can’t afford to lose any more.”
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
Sharon also advised youngsters to not even try using it.
“It’s easy to say, ‘This is it. I can eat what I want and keep taking this injection,'” she noted. “I think it needs to be in the hands of older people that totally understand that there can be side effects to this. I don’t want young girls [to take it] because the world we live in today, everyone wants to be skinny.”
The Times spoke to Sharon.