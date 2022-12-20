OK Magazine
Sharon Osbourne Spotted For First Time Enjoying A Shopping Spree After Medical Emergency

sharonosbourne
Source: Mega
By:

Dec. 20 2022, Published 6:30 p.m. ET

After suffering an unspecified medical emergency over the weekend, it seems TV personality Sharon Osbourne is back on her feet and ready to shop!

On Monday, December 19, The Osbournes alum was spotted enjoying a day out in Beverly Hills, Calif., where the 70-year-old popped by the James Perse store for some seemingly much-needed retail therapy.

sharonosbourne
Source: Mega

The London native kept it chic and casual during her day on the town, donning a black wool coat with a pair of oversized blue jeans. She completed the look with large sunglasses, a black shoulder bag with gold detailing and a pearl necklace, the writer’s signature red tresses sweeping her shoulders.

SHARON OSBOURNE TRANSFERRED TO HOSPITAL AFTER SUFFERING MYSTERIOUS ON-SET ILLNESS

Sharon’s outing comes days after the star was hospitalized following an unspecified medical emergency, falling “quite ill” while shooting a TV show in Santa Paula, Calif., on Friday, December 16.

Though the details surrounding the incident remain unknown, authorities were called to the Glen Tavern Inn at roughly 6:30 p.m., after which she was brought to the Santa Paula Hospital, Santa Paula Police Chief Don Aguilar confirmed shortly after the incident made headlines.

Following Sharon’s scare, the talk show maven’s son, Jack Osbourne, provided a positive update on his mother’s health, revealing that the author was recovering at home after a brief stint in the hospital.

sharonosbourne
Source: Mega
"She has been given the all clear from her medical team and is now home," Jack explained in an Instagram Story shared on Saturday, December 17, before thanking “everyone who has reached out with love and support.”

Though the 37-year-old remained tight-lipped surrounding specifics of what, exactly, happened during the incident, he implied that his mother would address her health scare in due time.

"As to what happened to my mum — I'm gonna leave it to her to share about when she is ready," he concluded.

SHARON OSBOURNE RETURNS HOME FROM HOSPITAL AFTER SUFFERING MYSTERIOUS MEDICAL EPISODE, SAYS SON JACK

Page Six reported on Sharon’s recent Beverly Hills shopping spree.

