Sharon Osbourne Returns Home From Hospital After Suffering Mysterious Medical Episode, Says Son Jack
Sharon Osbourne has been discharged from the hospital after she suddenly "fell ill" while filming a television show with her son, Jack, on Friday, December 16.
"She has been given the all clear from her medical team and is now home," the 37-year-old confirmed via his Instagram Story of his mother, 70, on Saturday, December 17. "Thank you to everyone who has reached out with love and support."
"As to what happened to my mum — I'm gonna leave it to her to share about when she is ready," Jack added, as it remains unclear what exactly caused The Osbournes star to be transferred to the hospital in the first place.
The unnamed medical emergency took place at Glen Tavern Inn in Santa Paula, Calif., around 6:30 p.m. on Friday evening, as OK! previously reported.
When asked directly by reporters for a comment about his mother's condition, Jack appeared rather outraged after he had been by Sharon's side throughout the entirety of the night.
"Here’s my comment — try and contact me directly ever again and you’ll be the one 'fainting' you desperate little c**t. Feel free to quote that you s**t stick," the father-of-three assertively remarked in a text exchange.
"Nothing better then being woken up like this after being with your mother in [the] hospital all night," he wrote alongside the screenshot message shared to his Instagram Story on Sunday, December 18.
Before providing the seemingly positive health update, the son of the America's Got Talent star and her husband, famed musician Ozzy Osbourne, joked about the mixup regarding what Sharon was filming after there were reports of her taking part in something paranormal.
"OK here is what I'll say — first things first MY MOTHER WASN'T FILMING AN EPISODE OF @ghostadventure. She was filming a new episode of Night of Terror with me. Hahaha. Now that we have made that clear," the Portals to Hell actor quipped.
Sharon's recent health woe comes after she openly battled COVID-19 back in May and shared a picture of herself bedridden with an IV drip, causing a concern at the time among fans.