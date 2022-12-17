Sharon Osbourne Transferred To Hospital After Suffering Mysterious On-Set Illness
Sharon Osbourne was taken to the hospital for further care after suffering an unnamed medical emergency while filming an episode of a paranormal television show in Santa Paula, California, this weekend.
Emergency services were called to the Glen Tavern Inn around 6:30 p.m. on Friday, December 16, after The Osbournes star mysteriously "fell ill" quite suddenly on set. It has not been specified if cameras were rolling at the time of the incident.
Santa Paula Police Chief Don Aguilar later confirmed Osbourne had been transferred from the on-set location to Santa Paula Hospital, however, neither Aguilar nor the Glen Tavern manager have commented on her current condition or given details on what exactly led to her hospitalization.
This isn't the first medical struggle the television personality and her family have suffered this year. Back in May, Osbourne appeared frail in a photo shared while she was battling COVID-19. The America's Got Talent judge was pictured in bed with an IV drip, immediately sparking worry from fans.
However, the talk show host's husband, Ozzy Osbourne, has borne the brunt of this year's health scares. Back in May, the struggling rocker was forced to undergo a life-changing neck surgery "that would determine the rest of his life" after his ability to walk was severely limited by an old injury he sustained in 2003.
The same year of his injury, he was also diagnosed with Parkinson's disease — a diagnosis that the Black Sabbath frontman has particularly struggled with as the disease has progressed throughout 2022.
"Suddenly, your life just stops — life as you knew it," The Talk host explained, noting her "heart breaks" for her husband. "I'm sad for myself to see him that way, but what he goes through is worse. When I look at him and he doesn't know I'm looking at him, I'm like crying."