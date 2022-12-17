Sharon Osbourne Transferred To Hospital After Suffering Mysterious On-Set Illness

Sharon Osbourne was taken to the hospital for further care after suffering an unnamed medical emergency while filming an episode of a paranormal television show in Santa Paula, California, this weekend.

Emergency services were called to the Glen Tavern Inn around 6:30 p.m. on Friday, December 16, after The Osbournes star mysteriously "fell ill" quite suddenly on set. It has not been specified if cameras were rolling at the time of the incident.