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Sharon Stone, 68, Shocks Fans With Unfiltered Bikini Photo

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Source: MEGA/ @sharonstone/Instagram

Sharon Stone kept it cool in her latest Instagram post.

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May 3 2026, Published 10:25 a.m. ET

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Sharon Stone is ready for spring to end and for summer to officially begin!

The Basic Instinct star, 68, shared an unfiltered and unedited bikini photo on social media on Friday, May 1, where she showed off her curves.

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Sharon Stone Sported a Fun Two-Piece to Celebrate Summer

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image of Sharon stone
Source: @sharonstone/Instagram

Sharon Stone shared an unfiltered bikini photo to celebrate the beginning of summer.

"Summers around the corner! happy Friday my loves," Stone joyfully captioned the sunny snapshot.

The mom-of-three donned a green and purple swimsuit, an orange string necklace and had her blonde tresses tied back in a low ponytail.

As she posed by her pool, she covered her eyes with a leaf and also held some foliage in her hand.

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Fans Gushed Over How 'Classy' the Actress Looked

image of Sharon stone
Source: MEGA

'Sharon you are lovely. Thank you for normalizing aging in women,' a fan wrote on her post.

Fans loved her candid photo, with one commenting: "Just beautiful!"

"Still got it!!!" another chimed in, with someone else writing: "No filter needed." One added: "Youthful as ever. She’s forever young!"

"Sharon you are lovely. Thank you for normalizing aging in women," a fan gushed. "I grew up watching this woman and she will never stop being the hottest woman on earth."

"The real deal! Classy, elegant, brilliant and beautiful. No cookie cutter here," another penned.

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Sharon Stone Opened Up About Women Not Fearing to Age in a Candid Clip

image of Sharon stone
Source: MEGA

Sharon Stone discussed women and nudity in Hollywood in an honest Instagram video.

The Casino star shared a candid video on Instagram in March about how aging is not the worst thing in the world.

“Are we supposed to be terrified when we look in the mirror?" she asked viewers. “Why are we supposed to be afraid of our own human self? It’s like the weirdest idea in the world to me."

Stone then compared her body to buying a house, noting how important her physique is to her. “Excuse me, I wear it every day. I get up in it. I go to sleep in it. It’s my apartment. I live here,” she stated.

The 'Casino' Star Questioned the Double Standards for Women in Hollywood

image of Sharon stone
Source: MEGA

'Are we supposed to be terrified when we look in the mirror?' the actress asked in her clip.

She also raised the question about double standards in Hollywood, noting that nudity is often censored and yet violence is widely accepted on the silver screen.

“We are afraid of nudity on our screens, our bodies, our home... but not violence or every other thing we are constantly bombarded with day in and day out? Get real!” she said. “We’re the goddess of creation... Why should we be afraid of that?”

"Why in 2026 are we still afraid of aging & living in our own selves?” she captioned the clip, adding that women are more than just their appearances. “We are artists, mothers, sisters, wives, nurses, teachers… and the list goes on!” she said.

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