Aging Gracefully! Sharon Stone Once Ended A Relationship After Being Pressured About Botox

Loving the skin she’s in!

At 64 years old, it seems legendary actress Sharon Stone is embracing aging gracefully, revealing that although “life doesn’t always make you feel like a winner as you grow older,” the support of friends — and the occasional thirst trap — doesn’t hurt.

The beloved ‘90s sex symbol went viral several times this summer after sharing a series of steamy bikini snaps. While Stone said some of the photos initially stemmed from her and her pal taking photos of each other to help them see their respective beauty, it seems Stone’s 3.3 million followers also agreed that the cinema legend is looking better than ever.