Sharon Stone Reveals the Advice She Gave 'Centered' Sydney Sweney After Her Controversial American Eagle Campaign Exploded

Sharon Stone had some words of wisdom for Sydney Sweeney after the Euphoria star faced backlash over her recent American Eagle campaign. During Variety’s Power of Women event on Wednesday, October 29, the 67-year-old Basic Instinct actress opened up about her “new friend” and the advice she offered after Sweeney’s denim ad stirred controversy.

Source: MEGA Sharon Stone gave Sydney Sweeney some supportive advice about her jean campaign backlash.

“I had a really interesting talk with her one day at work, talking to her about the reaction that happened to her jean campaign,” Stone explained. “And I was saying because l'm co-godparents with Jane Goodall. And I said, you know, when Jane was on the cover of Life magazine for her work with gorillas, she was in her safari shorts and shirt, sitting with one of the animals that she was working with and other scientists said, ‘Well, she only got the cover of Life magazine because she had good legs.’”

Stone continued, “And Jane said, well, if I did, then that helped me get more money for my research. And Sydney said, yeah, and I'm sure I made a billion dollars for the jean company, and I'm good with that, because you e the s know what, I'll get another job.”

Source: @Variety/X Sharon Stone compared Sydney Sweeney’s situation to Jane Goodall’s experience with media criticism.

The Hollywood icon went on to praise the young star, saying, “She understands herself. She is comfortable and centered, and safe within herself.”

Sharon Stone on what impressed her most about Sydney Sweeney: "She understands herself. She is comfortable and centered."

As OK! previously reported, Sweeney sparked backlash in August when she starred in American Eagle’s denim collection campaign — a reimagining of Brooke Shields’ iconic 1980s Calvin Klein ad. The ad carried the tagline “Sydney Sweeney Has Great Genes,” playing on the word’s double meaning. In the video, the White Lotus star said, “Genes are passed down from parents to offspring, often determining traits like hair color, personality and even eye color. My jeans are blue.”

Source: American Eagle/YouTube Fans were divided over American Eagle’s 'Great Genes' tagline.

Sharon Stone on the advice she gave Sydney Sweeney about her controversial American Eagle campaign: "Sydney said, I'm sure I made a billion dollars for the company and I am good with that."



Variety Power of Women presented by @lifetimetv pic.twitter.com/czbSIKXvbT — Variety (@Variety) October 30, 2025 Source: @Variety/X

Some fans accused the campaign of promoting eugenics — a long-debunked theory centered around improving human genetics through selective reproduction. “Sydney thinks this whole thing has been blown out of proportion,” a source told a news outlet at the time. “She’s focusing her energy on work.”

Source: American Eagle/YouTube

At the same event, Sweeney turned heads on the red carpet in a see-through silver Christian Cowen gown. The floor-length look featured soft, flowing sleeves and a draped waist, perfectly paired with minimal accessories and neutral makeup. Her freshly cropped blonde bob, styled in a deep side part, gave her that old Hollywood vibe with a modern twist.

Source: MEGA Sydney Sweeney stunned in a sheer silver gown at Variety’s event with Christy Martin.