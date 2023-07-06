Shaun White Reveals Girlfriend Nina Dobrev 'Helped' Him 'Navigate' the Filmmaking Industry While Making Docuseries: 'She's the Best'

When Shaun White was putting all the pieces together for his upcoming docuseries, Shaun White: The Last Run, which will be released July 6 on Max, he relied heavily on his girlfriend Nina Dobrev for help, as she's been in the film and TV industry for quite some time.

"She's the best. She was over my shoulder a lot of it. It was only supposed to be three episodes, and I said, 'Would you mind taking a look at this? You know this world.' After we watched the first episode, I was kind of having a heart attack because it's like I am born and I retire. There was so much happening in episode one that I was like, 'What's happening here?' I was having a panic attack but had to remember it's the first draft," the five-time Olympian, 36, exclusively tells OK!.