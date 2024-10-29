Shawn Mendes Admits He's Still 'Figuring Out' His Sexuality: 'It Feels Really Scary'

Shawn Mendes spoke about the rumors surrounding his sexual orientation on Monday, October 28, as he performed his new album, Shawn, during a concert at Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Colorado.

“The real truth about my life and my sexuality is, man, I’m just figuring it out like everyone. I don’t really know sometimes and I know other times,” the “Stitches” singer, 26, said in a clip which was uploaded to X, formerly known as Twitter. “It feels really scary because we live in a society that has a lot to say about that. I’m trying to be really brave and just allow myself to just be human and feel things. That’s all I wanna say about that for now.”

“I think it’s kind of silly because I think sexuality is a beautifully complex thing and it’s so hard to just put into boxes," he continued. “It always felt like such an intrusion on something very personal to me. Something I was figuring out in myself. Something I had yet to discover and still have yet to discover."