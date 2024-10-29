Shawn Mendes Admits He's Still 'Figuring Out' His Sexuality: 'It Feels Really Scary'
Shawn Mendes spoke about the rumors surrounding his sexual orientation on Monday, October 28, as he performed his new album, Shawn, during a concert at Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Colorado.
“The real truth about my life and my sexuality is, man, I’m just figuring it out like everyone. I don’t really know sometimes and I know other times,” the “Stitches” singer, 26, said in a clip which was uploaded to X, formerly known as Twitter. “It feels really scary because we live in a society that has a lot to say about that. I’m trying to be really brave and just allow myself to just be human and feel things. That’s all I wanna say about that for now.”
“I think it’s kind of silly because I think sexuality is a beautifully complex thing and it’s so hard to just put into boxes," he continued. “It always felt like such an intrusion on something very personal to me. Something I was figuring out in myself. Something I had yet to discover and still have yet to discover."
The handsome hunk, who previously dated Camila Cabello and Sabrina Carpenter, said he spoke about the speculation in his new song "The Mountain," which he performed at the event.
“Writing this song felt really important to me. It felt like a moment where I could address it in a way that felt close to my heart,” he said. “I’m just speaking freely now because I want to be closer to everyone and be in my truth.”
He sings: “Some days, I have a change of heart / You can say what you need to say / You can say I’m too young / You can say I’m too old / You can say I like girls or boys / Whatever fits your mold.”
- 'Annoyed' Shawn Mendes Goes on Twitter Spree to Address Rumors About His Love Triangle With Exes Camila Cabello and Sabrina Carpenter
- Shawn Mendes Says Going Through Public Split From Camila Cabello Was 'Brutal': 'This Is Real Life'
- Shawn Mendes Shows Off His Enviable Abs While Taking A Dip In The Ocean — See Photos Of His Miami Trip!
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
In 2018, Mendes first addressed the hearsay.
“In the back of my heart, I feel like I need to go be seen with someone — like a girl — in public, to prove to people that I’m not gay,” he told Rolling Stone. “Even though in my heart I know that it’s not a bad thing. There’s still a piece of me that thinks that. And I hate that side of me.”
Two years later, on Dax Shepard's "Armchair Expert" podcast, he admitted he had "anger" for people "in my life that I was very, very close to who were gay and in the closet."
"It’s such a tricky thing. You want to say, ‘I’m not gay but it’d be fine if I was gay — but also there’s nothing wrong with being gay but I’m not.’ You don’t really know how to respond to the situation," he continued.
As OK! previously reported, the "Mercy" crooner recently touched upon what it was like to date Cabello for several years.
"Brutal. I mean, honestly, I think Camila and I have just done the best job at preserving our private lives. We have a little fire of love for each other, because no matter how strong mentally you are, when there are millions of people commenting on it, it's so hard not to be affected by it, and to be swayed by it, and to be inspired by it, and to desire it because people desire it, or to hate it because people hate it, and it's just human," he shared about his former girlfriend with Jay Shetty on his podcast. "So I don't really see or care what people say about my love life or my relationships because it's honestly too detrimental to the actual relationship itself that I've become pretty strict on. But it's crazy, man. This is not a movie."