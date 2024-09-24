or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News
OK LogoNEWS

Camila Cabello Leans Into Fans' Shawn Mendes Love Triangle Theory by Snubbing Sabrina Carpenter's Song 'Taste': 'So Messy'

Photos of Sabrina Carpenter, Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello.
Source: MEGA

Camila Cabello doesn't want to 'Taste' Sabrina Carpenter if she's kissing her ex-boyfriend Shawn Mendes.

By:

Sept. 24 2024, Published 2:58 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Camila Cabello is being messy!

The 27-year-old hilariously played into crazed fans' theory about Shawn Mendes' love triangle with Cabello and Sabrina Carpenter during a performance at the iHeartRadio Music Festival on Friday, September 20.

Article continues below advertisement
camila cabello shawn mendes love triangle sabrina carpenter taste song
Source: MEGA

Camila Cabello played into recent drama surrounding her rumored love triangle with Shawn Mendes and Sabrina Carpenter while performing at the iHeartRadio Music Festival.

While singing her and Mendes' hit collaboration "Señorita" at the concert, the former Fifth Harmony girl group member fired a clear shot at Carpenter by refusing to sing a certain word from the track's lyrics.

"You say we’re just friends, but friends don’t know the way you…" the "Havana" hitmaker sang before covering her lips with her finger instead of belting out the word "taste."

Article continues below advertisement
Source: @diorISliar/X
Article continues below advertisement
camila cabello shawn mendes love triangle sabrina carpenter taste song
Source: MEGA

Sabrina Carpenter's hit song 'Taste' is believed to be about Shawn Mendes reconciling with his ex Camila Cabello.

Article continues below advertisement

In case you missed it — "Taste" is a song from Carpenter's recently-released "Short n' Sweet" album. The tune's lyrics seemed to explain the "Please Please Please" vocalist's brief fling with Mendes, which was believed to begin in February 2023 but appeared to come to a screeching halt at some point before the "Treat You Better" singer was spotted kissing Cabello at Coachella in April of that same year.

Although Carpenter's song "Coincidence" seemingly addressed Mendes reconciling with Cabello at the desert music festival with the lyrics, "Your car drove itself from L.A. to her thighs / Palm Springs looks nice, but who's playing sides?" the 25-year-old's track "Taste" more obviously shades the tangled love triangle.

Article continues below advertisement
camila cabello shawn mendes love triangle sabrina carpenter taste song
Source: MEGA

Shawn Mendes and Camilla Cabello announced their split in 2021 but have since been caught locking lips and holding hands on various occasions.

MORE ON:
NEWS

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

"I heard you're back together and if that's true / You'll just have to taste me when he's kissing you / If you want forever, I bet you do / Just know you'll taste me too," Carpenter sings.

Clearly aware of the headline-making drama, social media users had a field day reacting to Cabello's recent iHeartRadio Music Festival performance.

Article continues below advertisement

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

Article continues below advertisement
camila cabello shawn mendes love triangle sabrina carpenter taste song
Source: MEGA

Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello and Sabrina Carpenter were all at the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards.

Article continues below advertisement

"Oh she's so messy and I love her for that," one fan admitted via X (formerly named Twitter), as another insisted: "She knew d--- well what she was doing 😭."

"I need the girls to link up and release a Shawn diss and make it bop," a third admirer quipped.

Article continues below advertisement
Source: OK!

Cabello's apparent shade toward the situation comes less than two weeks after Carpenter iconically performed "Taste" at the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards — where Mendes and the "My Oh My" singer were both in attendance.

On Wednesday, September 11, Carpenter was among other A-list artists to take the stage at the awards show earlier this month.

"Taste" was one of many songs Carpenter included in her medley performance of hit songs. "Please Please Please" and "Espresso," which later won a VMA for song of the year, were also featured in the mash-up.

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2024 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.