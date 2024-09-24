Camila Cabello Leans Into Fans' Shawn Mendes Love Triangle Theory by Snubbing Sabrina Carpenter's Song 'Taste': 'So Messy'
Camila Cabello is being messy!
The 27-year-old hilariously played into crazed fans' theory about Shawn Mendes' love triangle with Cabello and Sabrina Carpenter during a performance at the iHeartRadio Music Festival on Friday, September 20.
While singing her and Mendes' hit collaboration "Señorita" at the concert, the former Fifth Harmony girl group member fired a clear shot at Carpenter by refusing to sing a certain word from the track's lyrics.
"You say we’re just friends, but friends don’t know the way you…" the "Havana" hitmaker sang before covering her lips with her finger instead of belting out the word "taste."
In case you missed it — "Taste" is a song from Carpenter's recently-released "Short n' Sweet" album. The tune's lyrics seemed to explain the "Please Please Please" vocalist's brief fling with Mendes, which was believed to begin in February 2023 but appeared to come to a screeching halt at some point before the "Treat You Better" singer was spotted kissing Cabello at Coachella in April of that same year.
Although Carpenter's song "Coincidence" seemingly addressed Mendes reconciling with Cabello at the desert music festival with the lyrics, "Your car drove itself from L.A. to her thighs / Palm Springs looks nice, but who's playing sides?" the 25-year-old's track "Taste" more obviously shades the tangled love triangle.
"I heard you're back together and if that's true / You'll just have to taste me when he's kissing you / If you want forever, I bet you do / Just know you'll taste me too," Carpenter sings.
Clearly aware of the headline-making drama, social media users had a field day reacting to Cabello's recent iHeartRadio Music Festival performance.
"Oh she's so messy and I love her for that," one fan admitted via X (formerly named Twitter), as another insisted: "She knew d--- well what she was doing 😭."
"I need the girls to link up and release a Shawn diss and make it bop," a third admirer quipped.
Cabello's apparent shade toward the situation comes less than two weeks after Carpenter iconically performed "Taste" at the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards — where Mendes and the "My Oh My" singer were both in attendance.
On Wednesday, September 11, Carpenter was among other A-list artists to take the stage at the awards show earlier this month.
"Taste" was one of many songs Carpenter included in her medley performance of hit songs. "Please Please Please" and "Espresso," which later won a VMA for song of the year, were also featured in the mash-up.