John Mayer Slams People Who 'Speculate' About the Nature of His Friendship With Andy Cohen

john mayer slams speculate friendship andy cohen
Source: mega
By:

May 10 2024, Published 4:14 p.m. ET

Don't come for John Mayer and Andy Cohen's friendship!

In a recent interview, the Bravo boss was asked about his relationship with the singer since some people have wondered if they're more than friends. While the TV host, 55, denied their being a romance and brushed off the question, the musician, 46, sent a note to The Hollywood Reporter journalist to explain why his inquiry was offensive.

john mayer slams speculate friendship andy cohen
Source: mega

Andy Cohen and John Mayer became friends over a decade ago.

"You posited that 'your friendship with Mayer has been a subject of intense speculation. People seem dubious that a straight rock star can have a close platonic relationship with a gay TV personality,'" Mayer wrote. "I think this is somewhat of a specious premise. First, there is a long and storied history of 'rock stars' (not mocking, just won’t refer to myself as one) befriending gay icons and artists."

john mayer slams speculate friendship andy cohen
Source: mega

The musician shamed those who speculate about their friendship.

The "Say" crooner noted that claiming people are "dubious" of their friendship is "to undermine the public’s ability to accept and understand diversity in all facets of culture, be it in art or in real life."

"I’d like to think they’re sophisticated enough to see a relationship like ours without assuming it must include a sexual component," continued Mayer. "That turns the concept of being gay into an ignorantly two-dimensional one, which I know you know it’s not. I don’t question that at all."

john mayer slams speculate friendship andy cohen
Source: mega

The men have clarified that they're just friends.

MORE ON:
John Mayer
The guitarist said he loves "intelligent discourse ... but I bristle at your selectively flimsy logic meant to coax an answer, when the premise itself is so deeply flawed, and quite possibly not even quantitatively true. "

"Quite simply, if someone is dubious of a platonic relationship between a straight man and a gay man, I don’t think that shallow a view deserves clarification by anyone with self respect, be it Andy or your publication," concluded Mayer. "Reinforcing the idea that any gay/straight relationship needs qualification that it’s not sexual devoids everyone involved of their dignity."

john mayer slams speculate friendship andy cohen
Source: mega

Mayer plays solo and in the band Dead & Company.

When the dad-of-two was first asked the question in his chat with THR, he simply replied, "Let them speculate."

"I honestly love John Mayer, and he loves me. But because we are so affectionate to each other, people don’t know what box to put that in," he explained. "They assume we are sleeping with each other, which we are most definitely not."

The men first met over a decade ago when Cohen was strolling around in NYC with their mutual friend, who introduced them. The guys hit it off, and the TV personality admitted on his radio show that their mutual love for The Grateful Dead brought them "even closer."

