'Today' Star Sheinelle Jones Reacts After Comedian Leslie Jones Cradled Her Like a Baby on Live TV: 'I Didn't See That Coming'
July 22 2026, Published 3:20 p.m. ET
The internet had a lot to say after comedian Leslie Jones hilariously compared sizes with Today host Sheinelle Jones.
Leslie appeared on the Tuesday, July 21, episode of TODAY With Jenna and Sheinelle to promote her new HGTV show, Roast My Rental, and do a subtle read of the NBC studio — but the 6-foot comedian got distracted by Sheinelle's tiny stature and began roasting her instead.
"I just want to notice how this Oompa Loopma..." she joked before scooping up Sheinelle, who is 4'11".
"She is so small," she quipped.
The studio dissolved into laughter as Sheinelle once again tried to jump up on Leslie's back after she set the host back on the ground.
"We have lost our minds here in the studio," Leslie yelled.
Sheinelle and Jenna Bush Hager were still talking about Leslie's visit on their July 22 episode the following morning.
"She carried me like a baby," Sheinelle said while reacting to the clip. "Look, she rocked me."
How Did the Internet React?
The internet found the size comparison between the two completely hilarious and quickly chimed in on the show's social media page with jokes about Leslie and Sheinelle.
"Y'all are the female version of [Shaquille O'Neal] and Kevin Hart," one person reacted.
"Girl, no, you didn't pick up that grown woman," another fired off.
"It wouldn't be Leslie Jones if she didn't," a third joked.
Some commenters, who were small in size themselves, admitted they hate when people want to pick them up because of their stature. However, Sheinelle "didn't mind."
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'I Didn't See That Coming'
Sheinelle and Jenna reacted to the comments on the show, with Sheinelle noting that she found the interaction funny and had always embraced her petite frame.
"She is the queen of roasting, so people were like 'Oh my God, she's saying you're short!'" Sheinelle said. "Well, I am, and I embrace it. So thankfully my self-esteem is intact."
"So you know me, I lean in," she added. "I took the four-inch [heels] that I'm wearing off and had fun with it."
Sheinelle did admit, however, that she "didn't see it coming" when Leslie swiftly scooped her off the ground.
Jenna, on the other hand, noted that she could not relate to Sheinelle's ease with being lifted.
"Nobody ever looks at me and says, 'You know what would be fun?'" said Jenna, who is 5'8".
"'Let me blow out my back.' You know what I mean?" she quipped
The 44-year-old admitted she tried a daring Dirty Dancing lift at her 40th birthday party, and it took multiple people to play the role of Patrick Swayze.
"Because they need four to get me up," she joked.