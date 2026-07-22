'Today' Star Sheinelle Jones Reacts After Comedian Leslie Jones Cradled Her Like a Baby on Live TV: 'I Didn't See That Coming'

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The internet had a lot to say after comedian Leslie Jones hilariously compared sizes with Today host Sheinelle Jones. Leslie appeared on the Tuesday, July 21, episode of TODAY With Jenna and Sheinelle to promote her new HGTV show, Roast My Rental, and do a subtle read of the NBC studio — but the 6-foot comedian got distracted by Sheinelle's tiny stature and began roasting her instead. "I just want to notice how this Oompa Loopma..." she joked before scooping up Sheinelle, who is 4'11". "She is so small," she quipped.

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View this post on Instagram Source: @JennaSheinelle/Instagram Sheinelle Jones was lifted in the air by Leslie Jones.

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Source: MEGA Jenna Bush Hager was still talking about Leslie Jones' visit to the studio on July 22.

The studio dissolved into laughter as Sheinelle once again tried to jump up on Leslie's back after she set the host back on the ground. "We have lost our minds here in the studio," Leslie yelled. Sheinelle and Jenna Bush Hager were still talking about Leslie's visit on their July 22 episode the following morning. "She carried me like a baby," Sheinelle said while reacting to the clip. "Look, she rocked me."

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How Did the Internet React?

Source: MEGA Fans compared the women to Shaquille O'Neal and Kevin Hart.

The internet found the size comparison between the two completely hilarious and quickly chimed in on the show's social media page with jokes about Leslie and Sheinelle. "Y'all are the female version of [Shaquille O'Neal] and Kevin Hart," one person reacted. "Girl, no, you didn't pick up that grown woman," another fired off. "It wouldn't be Leslie Jones if she didn't," a third joked. Some commenters, who were small in size themselves, admitted they hate when people want to pick them up because of their stature. However, Sheinelle "didn't mind."

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'I Didn't See That Coming'

Source: @jennasheinelle/Instagram Leslie Jones scooped Sheinelle Jones up like a baby, prompting jokes from viewers.

Sheinelle and Jenna reacted to the comments on the show, with Sheinelle noting that she found the interaction funny and had always embraced her petite frame. "She is the queen of roasting, so people were like 'Oh my God, she's saying you're short!'" Sheinelle said. "Well, I am, and I embrace it. So thankfully my self-esteem is intact." "So you know me, I lean in," she added. "I took the four-inch [heels] that I'm wearing off and had fun with it." Sheinelle did admit, however, that she "didn't see it coming" when Leslie swiftly scooped her off the ground.

Source: @jennasheinelle/Instagram Sheinelle Jones was unbothered by Leslie Jones' antics.