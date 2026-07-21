Jenna Bush Hager Sides With Jennifer Lopez as Internet Erupts Over Photo of Singer Bathing Naked With Her Sister in the Room

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Jenna Bush Hager took sides after a photo of Jennifer Lopez enjoying dessert in a bathtub as her sister sat on the floor across from her went viral. Bush Hager and her co-host Sheinelle Jones gave their honest opinions on the controversial picture during the Tuesday, July 21, episode of TODAY With Jenna & Sheinelle. Lopez posted the controversial picture in honor of her sister Lynda Lopez's 55th birthday, after the pair took a trip together to celebrate. "A double birthday sister trip is always a good idea!!" Jennifer wrote, acknowledging her fast-approaching 57th birthday. "I love you, Lynnie!! Happy birthday!!"

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How Did the Internet React?

Source: @jlo/instagram Jennifer Lopez uploaded a snap of her sister, Lynda Lopez, hanging out with her in the bathroom.

While some commenters gushed over the sisters' ageless appearances, others were quick to question their unusual bathroom boundaries. "So generous of you to let your sister sit on the floor while you're in a giant bathtub," one commenter said. "So full of herself." "No way would I be eating dessert while sitting in a bathtub, and no way would my sister be in the bathroom with me while I bathe," another wrote. "That's what I do every year, take photos with my sister having birthday cake while I'm in the tub!!" a third added sarcastically.

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Jenna Bush Hager Takes Sides

Source: MEGA Jenna Bush Hager revealed she would have no issue sharing the bathroom with her sister.

Jenna appeared unbothered by the sisters' bond and only raised questions about the pair eating in the bathroom. The former president's daughter described her love for a bath with salts and a good book to unwind from a day's work. While recounting her relaxing ritual, Sheinelle asked if, like JLo, she would allow her sister to witness her "me time." "Barbara is more than invited to come," she said of her twin. "...Now I don't know that Barbara would want to be there. But, I wouldn't kick her out."

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Source: MEGA Jenna Bush Hager was not on board with eating in the bathroom.

But Jenna made it clear that neither sister would enjoy a plated meal in the bathroom while luxuriating in the tub. "Nasty things happen in there," she quipped of the bathroom. While she welcomed her sister to keep her company as she unwound, Jenna noted she much prefers "being alone." "I'm never alone," she said. "People are always walking in. Even at totally inappropriate [times]. I mean, I'll be closing my eyes in the bathtub and all of a sudden a kid will plop in."

Source: MEGA Jenna Bush Hager was inspired by Jennifer Lopez's sister trip.