Jenna Bush Hager Recalls Doing a 'Keg Stand in the Corner' of Her Engagement Party Despite Her 'Resolution to Be a Lady'

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Jenna Bush Hager revealed she did a keg stand at her engagement party before marrying her husband, Henry Hager. Bush Hager and Sheinelle Jones played a game of Never Have I Ever on the Friday, July 10, episode of TODAY With Jenna and Sheinelle, where fans asked the duo if either of them had ever done a keg stand. Jones had not, but Bush Hager admitted she had. The 44-year-old then launched into a hilarious story about being lifted into a handstand on a keg during her engagement party.

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'My New Year's Resolution Was to Be a Lady'

Source: MEGA Jenna Bush Hager and Henry Hager got engaged in 2007 and married the following year.

"When I got engaged to Henry, my New Year's resolution was to be a lady," she recalled. "I was practicing, like, good manners and such." Bush Hager and Hager got engaged in 2007 at a Fourth of July weekend retreat to Camp David in Maryland, according to Today. They married the following year in Texas. "I went to my engagement party and all of a sudden Henry looked over and I was doing a keg stand in the corner," she recalled.

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'I Was a Lady for 24 Hours'

Source: MEGA Sheinelle Jones joked Jenna Bush Hager was a 'lady' for just 24 hours.

Bush Hager seemed to have no regrets about her post-engagement escapades, calling keg stands "so fun." "And you were like 'Well, I was a lady for 24 hours,'" Jones joked, laughing in response. Bush Hager proceeded to offer to teach Jones how to do a keg stand after the 48-year-old admitted she didn't "even know how that works." "We didn't do that in college," Jones said.

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Source: mega Jenna Bush Hager tried to teach Sheinelle Jones how to do a keg stand.

"They lift you up...you hold on to the barrel and you lift yourself up," Bush Hager explained. "But then they lift you and then you're drinking the beer." Jones went on to reveal that not only had she "never been to a party with a keg," but she'd never used a beer funnel, played beer pong or shotgunned a beer. "We're going to do it at our summer party," Bush Hager declared. "But I don't know where to get a keg anymore." "I don't like beer, but I'll do it for the experience," Jones said. "I'm so excited."

'You Guys Are Just Turning Me Naughty'

Source: MEGA Jenna Bush Hager had a reputation as a 'party girl' while her father was president.