Sheinelle Jones Honors Late Husband Uche Ojeh as She Takes on New Role at 'Today': 'You Couldn't Write This Script'
Dec. 29 2025, Published 6:33 a.m. ET
Sheinelle Jones is stepping into her new role as the permanent cohost of Today’s fourth hour, and she knows her late husband is cheering her on from above.
During the December 9 episode of Today with Jenna & Friends, Jenna Bush Hager joined Jones to celebrate her upcoming position alongside her. The new segment, titled Today with Jenna & Sheinelle, is set to debut on January 12.
“Here’s the truth of the matter, and everybody knows, God, a year ago at this time was tough for me,” Jones said on air, reflecting on the previous year when she chose to take a step back to support her husband, Uche Ojeh, during his battle with glioblastoma. “You couldn’t write this script.”
Jones took leave from Today in late 2024 to focus on her family. She shares children Kayin, 16, and twins Clara and Uche Jr., both 13, with Ojeh, who sadly passed away in May from the aggressive form of brain cancer.
“Your kids must be so proud of you for everything, for your strength, for your grace, for you showing up for them day after day,” Bush Hager said during the segment.
“They were. I told my kids first. Kay was in the school library — he sent me a selfie that was the cutest thing — and the twins, I went and got wine and I gave them water and I said, ‘Guys, we have to take a selfie,’ and they were so happy for me. There was so much joy in our house, and we needed that joy,” Jones explained.
“When I came back from leave, I talked about fighting for my joy. This is what it looks like. It feels divine. It feels like Uche’s up there with God. He’s Mr. Competitive. He’s like, ‘Alright, let’s make this happen for Sheinelle.’ I put on his shirt this morning, and I said a little prayer, and I’m like, ‘Let’s go be with — not my friend, but my sister,’” Jones said, conveying her emotional connection to her late husband as she embarks on this new journey.
Since returning to Today in September, Jones has openly shared her journey of navigating loss while striving for happiness.
“For those of you who are holding something, whether it’s grief or pain or whatever you’re holding. I just want you to know, if you see me here, that means you can do it too. And we’re all gonna fight for our joy,” she said. “If you see me laughing and when you see me having a good time with my sister-friend here. That means you can get up and conquer your day too.”
Today with Jenna & Sheinelle will premiere on Monday, January 12, nearly a year after former cohost Hoda Kotb exited the show to spend more time with her children Haley Joy, 8, and Hope Catherine, 6. In the past year, Bush Hager has welcomed over 60 celebrity guest cohosts on Today with Jenna & Friends.