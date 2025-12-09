or
Article continues below advertisement
Sheinelle Jones Reveals Hoda Kotb's Reaction to Becoming Jenna Bush Hager's 'Today' Co-Host: 'That Changed Me'

Photo of Hoda Kotb, Jenna Bush Hager and Sheinelle Jones
Source: MEGA/TODAY With Jenna & Friends/YouTube

Hoda Kotb gave Sheinelle Jones a heartfelt phone call after hearing she will be Jenna Bush Hager's 'Today' co-host.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Dec. 9 2025, Published 3:14 p.m. ET

Article continues below advertisement

Sheinelle Jones revealed the sweet advice Hoda Kotb gave her as she takes on the role of permanent co-host on Today’s fourth hour.

During the Tuesday, December 9, episode of TODAY With Jenna & Friends, Jones unpacked the conversation she had with Jenna Bush Hager’s former costar.

Last night, Kotb, 61, blew up Jones’ phone while she was out at her daughter’s dance recital.

Article continues below advertisement

Image of Hoda Kotb was Jenna Bush Hager's previous co-host.
Source: MEGA

Hoda Kotb was Jenna Bush Hager's previous co-host.

“I said, ‘Hey,’ and she goes, ‘Don’t say anything, just listen.’ And she gave me 45 seconds of just wisdom that changed me,” the media personality, 47, explained. “I’ll give you one part of it. She said, ‘You’re going to be doing graduation speeches and all that. I promise you, let’s remember this moment. You’re going to talk about how this is a moment that changed your career, and it was the best decision, for your kids, for you. Working with Jenna, it’s going to be better than you can ever imagine. You’re going to love it.’”

Article continues below advertisement

Jenna Bush Hager Announces Sheinelle Jones as New Co-Host

Image of Sheinelle Jones will be Jenna Bush Hager's new co-host.
Source: TODAY With Jenna & Friends/YouTube

Sheinelle Jones will be Jenna Bush Hager's new co-host.

On Tuesday morning, it was announced that Bush Hager found her “forever friend” in Jones, and TODAY With Jenna & Sheinelle will premiere on January 12. The mom-of-three, 44, teared up as she broke the news at the start of the episode.

“We have got a very special show today,” she began. “Over the last year, I have had the privilege of co-hosting this show with 60 incredible friends…I didn’t think I was going to cry before I even started…who all opened up to me, who inspired me. I’ve laughed, I’ve cried, I’ve made some incredible friends, and I’ve learned so much about myself. And you, the audience, have been with me the entire time, so thank you so much.”

Article continues below advertisement

Image of Sheinelle Jones' husband passed away earlier this year.
Source: TODAY With Jenna & Friends/YouTube

Sheinelle Jones' husband passed away earlier this year.

Bush Hager continued, “Today, I am so thrilled to announce I have found my forever friend, and we are going to start a brand-new journey in January. I couldn’t be more excited to share this person with you all. You all know her. She is an extraordinary broadcaster, but more importantly, she exemplifies exactly what this show is all about.”

Sheinelle Jones Reacts to Joining Fourth Hour of 'Today'

Image of Sheinelle Jones' kids are 'so happy' about her new gig.
Source: TODAY With Jenna & Friends/YouTube

Sheinelle Jones' kids are 'so happy' about her new gig.

Jones — whose husband passed away from brain cancer in May — expressed her excitement over the next step in her career.

“Here’s the truth of the matter, and everybody knows. A year ago, at this time, was tough for me. A year ago, at this time, I decided that I should step back and be with my husband, and we were in a fight,” she recalled. “And you couldn’t write the script.”

Jones’ kids were “so happy” for her, and there was “so much joy” in her household after she revealed the news.

“When I came back from leave [after my husband’s death], I talked about fighting for my joy. This is what it looks like. It feels divine,” she said.

