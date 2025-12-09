Sheinelle Jones Reveals Hoda Kotb's Reaction to Becoming Jenna Bush Hager's 'Today' Co-Host: 'That Changed Me'

Article continues below advertisement

Sheinelle Jones revealed the sweet advice Hoda Kotb gave her as she takes on the role of permanent co-host on Today’s fourth hour. During the Tuesday, December 9, episode of TODAY With Jenna & Friends, Jones unpacked the conversation she had with Jenna Bush Hager’s former costar. Last night, Kotb, 61, blew up Jones’ phone while she was out at her daughter’s dance recital.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Hoda Kotb was Jenna Bush Hager's previous co-host.

“I said, ‘Hey,’ and she goes, ‘Don’t say anything, just listen.’ And she gave me 45 seconds of just wisdom that changed me,” the media personality, 47, explained. “I’ll give you one part of it. She said, ‘You’re going to be doing graduation speeches and all that. I promise you, let’s remember this moment. You’re going to talk about how this is a moment that changed your career, and it was the best decision, for your kids, for you. Working with Jenna, it’s going to be better than you can ever imagine. You’re going to love it.’”

Article continues below advertisement

Jenna Bush Hager Announces Sheinelle Jones as New Co-Host

Source: TODAY With Jenna & Friends/YouTube Sheinelle Jones will be Jenna Bush Hager's new co-host.

On Tuesday morning, it was announced that Bush Hager found her “forever friend” in Jones, and TODAY With Jenna & Sheinelle will premiere on January 12. The mom-of-three, 44, teared up as she broke the news at the start of the episode. “We have got a very special show today,” she began. “Over the last year, I have had the privilege of co-hosting this show with 60 incredible friends…I didn’t think I was going to cry before I even started…who all opened up to me, who inspired me. I’ve laughed, I’ve cried, I’ve made some incredible friends, and I’ve learned so much about myself. And you, the audience, have been with me the entire time, so thank you so much.”

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Source: TODAY With Jenna & Friends/YouTube Sheinelle Jones' husband passed away earlier this year.

Bush Hager continued, “Today, I am so thrilled to announce I have found my forever friend, and we are going to start a brand-new journey in January. I couldn’t be more excited to share this person with you all. You all know her. She is an extraordinary broadcaster, but more importantly, she exemplifies exactly what this show is all about.”

Sheinelle Jones Reacts to Joining Fourth Hour of 'Today'

Source: TODAY With Jenna & Friends/YouTube Sheinelle Jones' kids are 'so happy' about her new gig.