Sherri Shepherd Goes Makeup-Free in New Video After Doctor Urged Her to Get a 'Facelift'
Sherri Shepherd went au naturel!
The View alum hopped on Instagram with a fresh-faced video, opening up about a plastic surgeon’s suggestion that she should consider going under the knife.
“A doctor told me I needed a facelift … So many around me are doing it and there is no judgment from me,” she wrote in her caption.
“This world doesn’t honor the beauty that comes from age and living a full life. This is my natural face with no makeup,” she said.
The comedian then broke down the meaning behind her features — and why she loves them all.
“The lines around my mouth are deep because of the laughter from my soul… my eyes are droopy because of the weight of tears I have shed. I have two chins because I have had to hold up anxiety, worry & beautiful memories,” Shepherd explained.
She added, “My lips turn downward but they quickly turn upwards with joy. My nose gets fuller every year because I need to breathe in a lot of peace.”
Although the doctor suggested “multiple fillers” to give her a more “refreshed” look, Shepherd made her stance clear.
“I am loving me just as I am. A warrior❤️,” she wrote while smiling for the camera.
In the clip, Shepherd touched her face as she grooved to Malcolm Todd’s “Chest Pain (I Love)."
And while she’s not open to facial work, Shepherd has admitted to one cosmetic procedure — a b------ augmentation.
“I get so many comments about my body and a lot of yall kept saying, ‘Sherri, you’re too top heavy.’ And I would get comments like, ‘If you just got a b--- job everything would be balanced.’ So guess what? I got my b----- done!” she laughed, dancing onstage during her talk show.
She went on, “I had a b----- reduction over the summer and Season 2, everything is going to be bigger except these b----! To be clear, I did not get this b--- job because of all the comments. I got the b--- job because I just wanted to see what it felt like to sleep on my stomach. I’m so happy that I did it. I was a 42DD.”
Shepherd admitted her choice was about health, too.
“I thought I was carrying around the weight of the world but really it was the weight of my b----,” she quipped. “All jokes aside, they were so heavy I was slouching all the time. It started becoming really painful, my back was hurting very badly.”
Now, the 58-year-old says she’s in a much better place.
“I feel better. I’m not gonna say I wish I had done this a while ago because timing is everything. God gave them to me, they served me well but now, as I get older, I can sit up straight. I feel lighter,” Shepherd concluded.