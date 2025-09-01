Sherri Shepherd Goes Makeup-Free in New Video After Doctor Urged Her to Get a 'Facelift'

Article continues below advertisement

Article continues below advertisement

“A doctor told me I needed a facelift … So many around me are doing it and there is no judgment from me,” she wrote in her caption. “This world doesn’t honor the beauty that comes from age and living a full life. This is my natural face with no makeup,” she said.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @sherrieshepherd/Instagram Sherri Shepherd shared a makeup-free video.

Article continues below advertisement

The comedian then broke down the meaning behind her features — and why she loves them all. “The lines around my mouth are deep because of the laughter from my soul… my eyes are droopy because of the weight of tears I have shed. I have two chins because I have had to hold up anxiety, worry & beautiful memories,” Shepherd explained.

Article continues below advertisement

Article continues below advertisement

She added, “My lips turn downward but they quickly turn upwards with joy. My nose gets fuller every year because I need to breathe in a lot of peace.”

Article continues below advertisement

Although the doctor suggested “multiple fillers” to give her a more “refreshed” look, Shepherd made her stance clear. “I am loving me just as I am. A warrior❤️,” she wrote while smiling for the camera. In the clip, Shepherd touched her face as she grooved to Malcolm Todd’s “Chest Pain (I Love)."

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @sherrieshepherd/Instagram A doctor told 'The View' alum she needed a 'facelift.'

Article continues below advertisement

And while she’s not open to facial work, Shepherd has admitted to one cosmetic procedure — a b------ augmentation. “I get so many comments about my body and a lot of yall kept saying, ‘Sherri, you’re too top heavy.’ And I would get comments like, ‘If you just got a b--- job everything would be balanced.’ So guess what? I got my b----- done!” she laughed, dancing onstage during her talk show. She went on, “I had a b----- reduction over the summer and Season 2, everything is going to be bigger except these b----! To be clear, I did not get this b--- job because of all the comments. I got the b--- job because I just wanted to see what it felt like to sleep on my stomach. I’m so happy that I did it. I was a 42DD.”

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @sherrieshepherd/Instagram Sherri Shepherd explained why she got a b----- reduction.

Article continues below advertisement

Shepherd admitted her choice was about health, too. “I thought I was carrying around the weight of the world but really it was the weight of my b----,” she quipped. “All jokes aside, they were so heavy I was slouching all the time. It started becoming really painful, my back was hurting very badly.”

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @sherrieshepherd/Instagram The 'Straw' actress loves her natural face.