or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > News > Sherri Shepherd
OK LogoNEWS

Sherri Shepherd Goes Makeup-Free in New Video After Doctor Urged Her to Get a 'Facelift'

sherri shepherd goes makeup free in new video
Source: MEGA;@sherrieshepherd/Instagram

Sherri Shepherd went makeup-free on Instagram after a doctor suggested she get a 'facelift.'

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Sept. 1 2025, Published 11:54 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Article continues below advertisement

Sherri Shepherd went au naturel!

The View alum hopped on Instagram with a fresh-faced video, opening up about a plastic surgeon’s suggestion that she should consider going under the knife.

Article continues below advertisement

“A doctor told me I needed a facelift … So many around me are doing it and there is no judgment from me,” she wrote in her caption.

“This world doesn’t honor the beauty that comes from age and living a full life. This is my natural face with no makeup,” she said.

Article continues below advertisement
image of Sherri Shepherd shared a makeup-free video.
Source: @sherrieshepherd/Instagram

Sherri Shepherd shared a makeup-free video.

Article continues below advertisement

The comedian then broke down the meaning behind her features — and why she loves them all.

“The lines around my mouth are deep because of the laughter from my soul… my eyes are droopy because of the weight of tears I have shed. I have two chins because I have had to hold up anxiety, worry & beautiful memories,” Shepherd explained.

Article continues below advertisement
Source: @sherrieshepherd/Instagram
Article continues below advertisement

She added, “My lips turn downward but they quickly turn upwards with joy. My nose gets fuller every year because I need to breathe in a lot of peace.”

Article continues below advertisement

Although the doctor suggested “multiple fillers” to give her a more “refreshed” look, Shepherd made her stance clear.

“I am loving me just as I am. A warrior❤️,” she wrote while smiling for the camera.

In the clip, Shepherd touched her face as she grooved to Malcolm Todd’s “Chest Pain (I Love)."

MORE ON:
Sherri Shepherd

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement
image of A doctor told 'The View' alum she needed a 'facelift.'
Source: @sherrieshepherd/Instagram

A doctor told 'The View' alum she needed a 'facelift.'

Article continues below advertisement

And while she’s not open to facial work, Shepherd has admitted to one cosmetic procedure — a b------ augmentation.

“I get so many comments about my body and a lot of yall kept saying, ‘Sherri, you’re too top heavy.’ And I would get comments like, ‘If you just got a b--- job everything would be balanced.’ So guess what? I got my b----- done!” she laughed, dancing onstage during her talk show.

She went on, “I had a b----- reduction over the summer and Season 2, everything is going to be bigger except these b----! To be clear, I did not get this b--- job because of all the comments. I got the b--- job because I just wanted to see what it felt like to sleep on my stomach. I’m so happy that I did it. I was a 42DD.”

Article continues below advertisement
image of Sherri Shepherd explained why she got a b----- reduction.
Source: @sherrieshepherd/Instagram

Sherri Shepherd explained why she got a b----- reduction.

Article continues below advertisement

Shepherd admitted her choice was about health, too.

“I thought I was carrying around the weight of the world but really it was the weight of my b----,” she quipped. “All jokes aside, they were so heavy I was slouching all the time. It started becoming really painful, my back was hurting very badly.”

Article continues below advertisement
image of The 'Straw' actress loves her natural face.
Source: @sherrieshepherd/Instagram

The 'Straw' actress loves her natural face.

Now, the 58-year-old says she’s in a much better place.

“I feel better. I’m not gonna say I wish I had done this a while ago because timing is everything. God gave them to me, they served me well but now, as I get older, I can sit up straight. I feel lighter,” Shepherd concluded.

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.