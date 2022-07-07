"I've always dreamed about this," Shepherd, 55, gushed to People of having her own show after the production company for Wendy Williams' long-running series announced earlier this year that Sherri would inherit the time slot currently held by The Wendy Williams Show. "I always wanted something where I could make people laugh, that's always been my why, to make people feel good."

And Shepherd is coming to the small screen ready to be the next big thing, explaining, "Ellen [DeGeneres] is gone, and I love Kelly Clarkson because she's naturally authentic, but people underestimate a standup comic and that's where we come in. We create magic where there is none, and there is really nobody I think who can fill that void, but I'm here and that's what I'm bringing."