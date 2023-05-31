Sherri Shepherd's Wig Falls off Her Head While Hosting Her Talk Show: Watch the Snafu!
Oops! Sherri Shepherd's wig fell off her head while hosting the Tuesday, May 30, episode of her talk show, Sherri.
The 56-year-old began talking about preacher Sarah Jakes Roberts, who recently lost her wig while giving a sermon.
“Here’s the thing, when you wear wigs, you are trusting the person that put the wig on, that it’s going to be secure,” the TV star said to the audience. “The thing about wigs is when it starts sliding, you can feel it slide. Because you will start out with it down here, and all of a sudden, it starts making its way up. Especially if the wig weighs a lot. And all you can do is what Sarah Jakes did, which is pull it forward.”
Shepherd noted how Roberts continued on with her discourse with not a care in the world.
“You can’t throw down the mic and walk out and try to fix it. The show must go on,” she stated before her wig fell right off her head.
"Oh shoot!" the actress quipped.
Shepherd, who took over for Wendy Williams after she stepped away from showbiz due to health issues, received praise from her fans for the hilarious moment.
One person wrote, "This is what sets Sherri's show apart; she is funny AF. Love you, Sherri!" while another said, "I wish I could give 10 stars to this episode, the solidarity of sisterhood is awesome"
A third person added, "I am sure the whole neighborhood just heard me scream with laughter! Sherri is simply hilarious!"
Shepherd has always been a fan of wigs, going on to release her own hairpiece line in 2012.
"One day I can wear what I like to call my ‘Back to you, Barbara’ look — professional and full of layers — and the next day you may see me in my ‘Bubblin’ Brown Sugar’ look — curly, fun and bubbly," she told WWD.
Shepherd previously compared wigs to accessories, explaining it's “like a hat or a bracelet,” adding, “you can become someone else, and then you go home and take that bad baby off!”