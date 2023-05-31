Sherri Shepherd's Wig Falls off Her Head While Hosting Her Talk Show: Watch the Snafu!

Shepherd, who took over for Wendy Williams after she stepped away from showbiz due to health issues, received praise from her fans for the hilarious moment.

One person wrote, "This is what sets Sherri's show apart; she is funny AF. Love you, Sherri!" while another said, "I wish I could give 10 stars to this episode, the solidarity of sisterhood is awesome"

A third person added, "I am sure the whole neighborhood just heard me scream with laughter! Sherri is simply hilarious!"